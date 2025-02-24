  • home icon
Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey drops 4-word reaction to Hezly Rivera's return to competition at Winter Cup

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Feb 24, 2025 16:09 GMT
Jade Carey drops 4-word reaction on Hezly Rivera’s return to competitions. PHOTO: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey shared her reaction to USA teammate Hezly Rivera’s highlights from the 2025 Winter Cup. Rivera returned to competition for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics at the meet in Louisville, which also was the first event of the year in USA Gymnastics’ calendar.

Rivera began her 2025 season campaign by only featuring in the balance beam event at the Winter Cup, a decision taken by her and her coaches to ease into the year. The 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the team event shared multiple glimpses from the meet after making her comeback to competitions.

She captioned the post:

“Grateful💓 all glory to God! blessed to be back on the competition floor! onto the next. Proverbs 16:9”
Carey, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics floor exercise champion, joined in the comments to share her reaction to her comeback and glimpses from the Winter Cup, writing:

“So proud of you”
Screenshot of Jade Carey’s reaction on Rivera’s post. Credits - IG/ hezrivera

While Rivera just made her season debut, Carey is already busy with the collegiate gymnastics season and has been regularly putting on impressive performances for the Oregon State Beavers gymnastics program. The three-time world champion is also in her senior year, indicating that her journey with her college team will conclude soon.

Hezly Rivera reveals who she was most excited to meet besides competing alongside Olympic teammates Simone Biles and Jade Carey

Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey of Team United States pose on the Today Show Set (Photo: Getty Images)

Hezly Rivera reflected on competing and training alongside Olympic teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey, among others. She also shared the athletes she was excited to meet outside of her gymnastics teammates in a 2024 October interaction with NBC Sports, saying (2:04 onwards):

“Obviously, being with the team of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey - I've looked up to them ever since, you know, like the last Olympics. So, I'm just like, whoa. Obviously, that's amazing, just training with them and competing with them.”
“But outside of that, I would have to say Coco Gauff and Steph Curry, because that was just insane. I love Coco, she's so sweet. Her energy is amazing. Steph Curry, I mean, he's Steph Curry, like, come on. That's just amazing in itself, just like even seeing him. So, that was really cool.”
The 16-year-old also shared that she had the chance to take a picture with the NBA legend. Notably, Rivera had a dream run in 2024, returning home with an Olympic gold medal in the women’s team all-around event in Paris after competing in the event’s qualifications.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
