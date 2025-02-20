Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey sweats it out in the gym with Oregon State Beavers as she approaches final weeks of collegiate career

Jade Carey has been at her relentless best since the start of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics season and continues to sweat it out as she looks to win her maiden national title with the Oregon Gymnastics. She's won seven out of seven all-around competitions so far and is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Ad

Carey joined Oregon following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won the gold medal in floor exercise. She has won five NCAA medals since but has yet to win a gold medal, and she has said that she is eager to secure it in her final collegiate year.

The 24-year-old was spotted training hard and lifting weights in Oregon's gym with teammates Mia Heather and Olivia Buckner on February 19, ahead of their quad meet against No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 Arizona and Southeast Missouri State.

Ad

Trending

"One rep at a time 🏋️‍♂️," Oregon Gymnastics captioned the post.

Ad

Carey has been ranked the No. 1 gymnast in the country for a straight month now after topping the rankings following the Week 2 update. She won her seventh all-around title last week during a quad meet in Denver, with a 9.925 vault score, 9.900 on bars, 9.975 on beam and 9.925 on the floor for a total of 39.725.

It was the third time she finished with a 39.725 or higher all-around score this season, and the 24-year-old is emerging as the overwhelming favorite for the national title.

Ad

Jade Carey reveals what she would like to be remembered for after the end of her collegiate career

Jade Carey during the BYU v Oregon State - (Source: Getty)

Jade Carey made her collegiate debut for Oregon State in January, and three years later, she is one of the most accomplished athletes in collegiate gymnastics with over 100 event titles to her name including three Olympic medals. However, it's not what she would like to be remembered for when she finishes her career in the coming weeks.

Ad

"I just wanna be remembered for, kind of like I said, the person that I am, not only the gymnast and the athlete that I have been, but what kind of person I was, what kind of teammate I was. And the leader that I was and I wanted to be able to help and inspire the younger generation to not be so hard on themselves and not have the only thing that matters in their life be sports," Jade Carey told KATU Sports in an interview.

The 24-year-old competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and helped Team USA reclaim the women's gymnastics title. She also won bronze medal in the vault competition behind Simone Biles and Rebecca Andrade, who won gold and silver respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback