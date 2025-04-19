Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred makes feelings known after 200m season opener win

Julien Alfred made her feelings known about her 200m opener at the Tom Jones Invitational. The event was scheduled to be held from April 18-19 at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida.

Ad

The Saint Lucian athlete opened her outdoor season this year by competing in the 300m race at the 2025 Miramar Invitational in the United States on April 5, 2025. She clocked a national record of 36.05s, besting the Jamaican athlete, Shericka Jackson, who finished 0.08s behind her, claiming the second-place.

Days after this race, Alfred ran her first 200m of the 2025 track season at the Tom Jones Invitational and again stood atop the podium after recording 21.88s. She bested Favour Ofili and Tamari Davis, who registered 22.34s and 22.37s, respectively. Following this race, the 100m Olympic champion fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her 200m race in the post-race interview. When asked if she expected her 200m opener to be this good, she replied by saying:

Ad

Trending

"Especially based on what my coach and I have been working on, I did. He did sell be around there. However, I'm super grateful to be healthy and looking forward to see what the season holds," saod Julien Alfred.

She further opened up about whether working on longer-distance races helped her in this race:

"It did actually, I really did feel stronger and not breaking down as much as I did before. So I definitely feel the benefits of those longer races," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Julien Alfred had an impressive 2024 season, which saw her win a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the 100m dash after posting a time of 10.72s, besting the event's favorite, Sha'Carri Richardson.

Julien Alfred opened up about her indoor season opener and training for the 2025 track year

Julien Alfred commenced her 2025 indoor season by competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on February 2, where she ran in the 300m race. She stood atop the podium after registering a national record of 36.16s, and shortly after this stellar performance, the Saint Lucian spoke to Tiara Williams about the race and made her feelings known about experimenting with 300m races.

Ad

"It was something, but to be honest, my coach and I have been working really hard. We're working on my strength and endurance as well. So most of the in and out would be 300, 400. But you know, I'm just going according to what he has planned for me. I'm hoping, looking forward to it, working with my coach to get that done," said Julien Alfred.

Ad

Ad

On the same day, she sat for another interview with Flo Track, where she spoke about her training sessions for the 2025 track season. Calling it a 'lot harder,' she said: (as quoted by Pulse Sports)

"Oh my God, training has been so different this year. It's been a lot harder than before thanks to Flo. But you know now Olympics is over and (I am) preparing for world championships in September I believe."

Along with the 100m gold medal, Julien Alfred also won a silver medal in the 200m dash at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More