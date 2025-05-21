Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez's shocked response to winning Sports Emmy Award | PICTURE

American retired gymnast Laurie Hernandez shared her reaction to winning a Sports Emmy on social media. Hernandez was a part of the team that won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event for the coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (the 2024 Summer Olympics). She was one of the event analysts for the Games.

Hernandez was a part of the USA Team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and competed alongside MyKayla Skinner, Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian and Simone Biles. Hernandez also won an individual silver medal in the balance beam event. Shortly after, she retired from gymnastics and ventured into other fields, such as competing on the reality TV show Dancing With The Stars.

In an Instagram post, Hernandez shared her shocked reaction to winning the Sports Emmy, writing:

"woah! we won a Sports Emmy!! go team!!"

She also took to X to share her reaction to the official Emmy account writing about her becoming an Olympic and Emmy winner, writing:

"WHAT!!!"

She wrote another post on X as well, describing her shock in winning the award:

"WAIT WHAT"

Since leaving gymnastics, Laurie Hernandez has competed on Dancing With The Stars which she won, and also co-hosted American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Laurie Hernandez once said she 'can talk anybody's ear off' while being on commentary for the 2024 Olympics

Laurie Hernandez Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Laurie Hernandez was part of NBC's commentary team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was primarily an event analyst, which she won a Sports Emmy for. Hernandez made headlines for her amusing commentary and also brought her experience into play.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Hernandez was asked about whether there were times she was talking just to fill up air time, to which she said:

"Oh, no, I’m a chatty Cathy. I really can talk anybody’s ear off for any amount of time. Anytime there’s some dead air or some free time, put me in coach. Because I will always have something to say.

"I think the really tough part is being concise while staying technical and respectful, and listing deductions so that don’t sound like critiques. However, the audience needs to know where the score is going to get kicked from and if I can see where it’s coming from, it has to be acknowledged. I usually only have about five to 10 seconds to do that. So, that’s the hardest part."

Laurie Hernandez further mentioned that every commentator should have humor in their lines and also discussed her transition to life beyond gymnastics.

