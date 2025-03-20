Olympic gold medalist Quincy Hall issues clarification about latest Adidas kit after Gout Gout's massive World leading victory

Quincy Hall recently issued clarification about the look of the latest Adidas kit after Gout Gout earned a world-leading victory in the 200m dash. The American is currently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

Gout earned a remarkable accolade during the Queensland State Championship heats. He ran in the 200m heats, where he surpassed his Australian record and reached the finish line in 20.05s, attaining a world-leading victory. During this race, the 17-year-old wore a red-colored Adidas kit, which seemed to be the brand's new kit for the 2025 season.

A few days after this win, Olympic champion Hall issued a clarification regarding a kit, stating that the uniform is not red. He amusingly shared this news on his Instagram story, writing:

"I know Gout Gout gave y'all a sneak peak but nah, the uni ain't red 😂😂😂"

Hall's Instagram story

Gout also won a 100m dash ahead of this at the Queensland Athletics Championships, where he won a gold medal after clocking 10.38s. On the other hand, Hall concluded his 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where he ran in the 400m dash and won a gold medal after posting an impressive time of 43.40s.

Quincy Hall made his feelings known about shifting from 400m hurdles to 400m

Quincy Hall attends a match featuring his alummni South Carolina (Imae Source: Getty)

Following the successful campaign at the Paris Olympics, Quincy Hall sat for an interview with Olympics.com, where he opened up about the decision of quitting 400m hurdles and racing in the 400m dash. He said that the shift was important for him to find his specialization event.

“I won’t say I could have been here doing 400m hurdles. Because I was trying for the last years, and I never made a USA team doing the 400m hurdles. So, me making the switch two years ago and me being a bronze medalist last year and now I’m Olympic champion. I guess I just found my niche,” Quincy Hall stated.

Along with this, he also said that his performance during the Paris Olympics was nothing compared to his efforts in the training session.

"I put myself through a ring of fire, so I’m beating myself up every day. So, going out there and running 43 seconds is nothing compared to what I do in practice."

Quincy Hall will be seen competing in the inaugural edt Grand Slam Track, which is slated to be held in April 2025.

