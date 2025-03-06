Olympic Gold medalist Ryan Crouser shares adorable beachside pictures as he gets married to former pole vaulter Megan Clark

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Megan Clark. The three-time Olympic champion had previously announced his engagement in October 2024, after a proposal on a cruise boat.

For the unversed, Megan Clark is a pole vaulter by profession, who used to be active at the national circuit till 2021. She later switched to physiotherapy and accompanied Crouser on most of his major tours, including the Paris Olympics, where he completed the golden hat-trick of Olympic gold medals.

Clark posted some beautiful beachside pictures of the wedding that took place in Hawaii. She wrote in the caption,

"✨Mr. & Mrs. Crouser✨

#mrandmrs #wedding #marriage #love #aloha #hawaii #paradise #forevercrouser"

Crouser had gotten engaged to Clark in October 2024, when he proposed to her on a cruise boat. He posted a couple of pictures on Instagram, where he wrote in the caption,

"She Said Yes!!! 💍 Thank you Trentino, Lake Garda will always have a special place in our hearts. #engagement #lakegarda"

Ryan Crouser is the current world record holder in both the indoor and the outdoor versions of shot put. The 32-year-old American thrower is the first shot putter in the history of track and field to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Who is Ryan Crouser's wife Megan Clark?

All about Ryan Crouser's girlfriend Megan Clark [Image : Ryan Crouser's Instagram]

Ryan Crouser's wife Megan Clark is a student at the Arkansas University of Medical Sciences. She was a former pole vaulter who used to compete in the national track and field circuit till 2021.

In 2021, when she made a career switch, Clark opened up on her career and why she took up pole vaulting first.

"I started vaulting because I grew up in a military family. When I did track, I tried every event. With my gymnastics history, pole vault was a pretty natural direction to take. But I actually started vaulting because the coach had popsicles and I thought I was going to get out of the longer distance running. Which I didn’t; I still had to run long hurdles, 100 hurdles, the 4x400 and the 4x100. I fell in love with pole vault and that’s where I’ve been ever since."

Since 2021, Megan Clark has been more into physiotherapy, and has assisted Ryan Crouser on several of his major tours, including the Paris Olympics, where he won the gold medal with a seasonal best throw of 22.90 m. She will be graduating in the academic year 2025.

