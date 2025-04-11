Olympic medalist Fred Kerley makes rare appearance with girlfriend DJ Sky High Baby

American sprinter Fred Kerley made a rare appearance with his girlfriend, Cleo Rahman aka DJ Sky High Baby. Rahman is a popular DJ and has previously made appearances on various reality shows. While their relationship is kept private, Kerley took to his social media to share a picture of them together.

Regarded as one of the most accomplished sprinters in U.S history, Kerley made his breakthrough at Texas A&M University during the NCAA Championships in 2017. He also won a gold medal at the USATF Championships that year. Since then, he has also grabbed three gold medals at the World Championships.

In a recent image shared on Instagram by Kerley, he could be seen posing with his girlfriend Rahman, who is giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Still taken from Kerley's Instagram (Source: @fkerley99/Instagram)

Fred Kerley recently competed at the Grand Slam Track in Jamaica, where he took part in the 100m and 200m events.

Fred Kerley used to play American football before switching to track and field

Fred Kerley at the Olympic Games in Paris - (Image via Getty)

Fred Kerley is regarded as one of the finest sprinters in the world, but his career took a major turn when he quit American football to compete in track and field. Kerley used to play as a defensive back, and had ambitions to play in the sport like his cousin who was former NFL player Jeremy Kerley.

In an interview with Olympics.com, the Olympic medalist shared his thoughts on the career-changing decision.

“Everything happened for a reason, football was not in God’s plan. My track journey is a blessing, it actually got me out. If I were still playing football and basketball, I would still be in the streets. Football and basketball, I think that was my ticket out until I broke my collarbone.”

He added by saying it's harder to promote his sport compared to other popular sports in the country:

“Most of us track guys get belittled and stuff most of the time. I feel like in America, we are fighting for different rooms. We [are] fighting with the NBA, the NFL, the gymnastics, the WNBA so forth. We [are] fighting to be in different rooms so it’s hard, but you got to be number one to get everything moving.”

Kerley is an extremely versatile sprinter, competing for the U.S in the 100m, 200m and 400m events.

