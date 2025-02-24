Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy drops two-word reaction on California Men's team victory at 2025 ACC Championships

Ryan Murphy recently reacted to Cal Men's swimming and diving team's achievement at the school's first Atlantic Coast Conference Championship on 22nd February 2025. The teams claimed their first-ever ACC championship in their debut season.

Ad

The Bears led from the beginning and finished with 1,271.5 points, ahead of Stanford, which took second place with 1,065 points. Gabriel Jett won the 200-yard backstroke in an ACC record 1:37.19. Jack Alexy took the 100 freestyle in 41.19 seconds, adding 79 points. Yamato Okadome placed second in the 200 breaststoke, and Lucas Henveaux took third in the 1,650 freestyle. The Bears also won their relay , as Bjorn Seeliger, Jack Alexy, Matthew Jensen, and Nans Mazellier finished the 400 freestyle in 2:44.81.

Ad

Trending

The news about the Cal Men's team's achievement was shared on Instagram on 23rd February 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"Mission ACComplished! The Bears win the @accsports championship in their first year in the conference!🏆. #GoBears"

Ad

The American competitive swimmer reshared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote a two-word reaction:

"Congrats Boys!"

Screenshot of Ryan Murphy's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @ryan_f_murphy

Ryan Murphy, a three-time Olympian and nine-time medalist has clinched five gold, two silver, and two bronze in his Olympic career. He won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, silver in the men's 4x100m medley relay, and bronze in the 100m backstroke at the 2024 Paris Games. In addition, he has been a consistent world championship performer since 2012. Murphy claimed 31 medals, including 16 gold, 12 silver, and three bronze.

Ad

Ryan Murphy reflects on his love for racing and competitive drive

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

During an interview with Olympics.com in June 2024, Ryan Murphy revealed how he enjoys racing because swimming always provides competition with eight lanes available. He further explained that he never wanted to overlook any competitor, as every race presented a challenge.

Ad

In the interview, Murphy appreciated Thomas Ceccon's swimming style and found him to be a fun opponent:

“I love to race. What's nice about swimming is that there are eight lanes, so there's no shortage of competition anywhere, and I definitely never want to overlook anyone. I'd love to get the opportunity to race Thomas Ceccon again. He's a really, really great athlete. And I like the way he swims, so he's a fun person to race and he's got a good personality too”

Ryan Murphy explained further that he feels more nervous months before a race than on race day itself. However, by the time race day arrives, he no longer worries about what he could have done differently. Instead, he shifts his mindset to pure competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback