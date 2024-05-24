Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali lashes out at USADA for disrupting her busy schedule during the Olympic season

World champion and Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali has lashed out at the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The athlete criticized the organization for not respecting her time amongst her already busy schedule as she juggles her three kids and Olympic preparation.

Ali first rose to fame in 2011 when she clinched the 100m hurdles title while competing with the USC Trojans. The American turned professional soon after, and continued her exploits on the international stage.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 35-year-old walked away with silver, before going on to win the World Championships in 2019. She has also claimed back-to-back golds at the World Indoor Championships, winning her first title in 2014 and defending it in 2016.

Recently Nia Ali took to her X to hit out at the US Anti-Doping agency for visiting her outside the pre-decided time slot and disrupting her busy schedule.

“I have 3 kids,a man and myself… keeping up our schedules is hard enough. Anti-doping please stop disrupting my already busy schedule to come outside of my slot!!!!!! I should not have to leave the movie theater or have you ride in my car to sit in the school line to get my kids,” she wrote.

Earlier this year in April, Ali took to her social media to thank the testers who did arrive on the communicated time, writing:

“Love love love when my time slot is respected. With 3 children spread out 3 years apart I don’t have time for testers playing the come when you want game. So thank you to those who come in the slot when your job allows you to do so."

Nia Ali set to compete at the Prefontaine Classic in a packed field

Nia Ali is set to make an appearance at the Prefontaine Classic, adding to the drama in an already packed field. The Classic, which takes place on Saturday, May 25, will feature some big names in the 100m hurdles.

Joining Ali will be the likes of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, 60mH world record holder Devynne Charlton, reigning World Champion Danielle Williams, NCAA 100mH record holder Masai Russell, and more.

Ali has already made multiple competition appearances this Olympic year, and heads into the Pre as the 2024’s third fastest woman. She opened her season on a shaky note, falling short to Tobi Amusan at the Astana Indoor Meet and settling for silver, before missing the podium altogether on home ground at the Millrose Games.

However, by late March, Nia Ali returned to winning ways. Competing at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational, she won both the 100m sprint and 100m hurdles, before taking silver and gold in the 100m and 100mH events, respectively, at the V12 Invitational.

Ali kept her winning streak alive at the Tom Jones Memorial, winning both the sprint and hurdles events. Her gold-medal winning time of 12.44 seconds was also good enough to set a world lead at the time.

Now, as she heads into the Prefontaine Classic, fans will be excited to see what she achieves in Eugene in front of a home crowd.