Olympic stars Ivana Spanovic, Kimberly Williams and others voice safety concerns over World Athletics' long jump board

Olympic long jumper Ivana Spanovic, along with Olympian Kimberly Williams, Jules Pommery, Jaime Guerra, Emiliano Lasa, and Andreas Trajkovski, have shared their thoughts on World Athletics long jump boards, due to which several athletes have suffered injuries lately. French long jumper, Jules Pommery, since 2024, has suffered two ankle injuries due to the jump boards.

Olympic bronze medalist Ivana Spanovic is one of the finest female long jumpers and has won numerous accolades throughout her decorated career. Spanovic, along with other elite athletes, recently shared her thoughts on the long jump boards, due to which several athletes have suffered injuries. Jumpers World shared a post detailing the recent injury setback to Pommery and the growing concern among athletes regarding jump boards.

"Athletes Raise concerns Over Long Jump Board After Another Injury to Jules Pommery 😔"

Trending

Three-time medalist from the European Championship, Ivana Spanovic, commented on the post.

"This has to stop!"

Notable triple jumper from Jamaica, three-time medalist from the World Indoor Championships, Kimberly Williams, also shared her thoughts.

"So many horizontal jumpers are getting injured and they still continue to use that board. When will it stop???!!!"

Bronze medalist from the European Championships, Jules Pommery, suffered another ankle injury at the FBK Games 2025, he shared:

"Thank you for helping us 🙏🏼 If any athlete reading this has been injured recently due to these new boards, please send me by private message photos and if you can medical reports about the injury … we are putting together a file to call out European and world athletics 💪🏼"

The talented Spanish long jumper, Jaime Guerra, added his thoughts, mentioning,

"These boards must be illegal"

The Macedonian-Danish long jumper, Andreas Trajkovski, also shared,

"This happened to me before on the first jump in Hengelo. Luckily, I didn’t get hurt, but it was a very bad feeling that left me with a lot of insecurity for the next jumps. They should fix it soon…"

Screenshots of athletes' comments on Jumpers World Instagram post | Source: IG/jumpers.world

Spanovic is also a three-time medalist from the World Championships.

Track icon Ivana Spanovic set to compete at the Stockholm Diamond League 2025

Ivana Spanovic at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

The Serbian long jump icon, Ivana Spanovic, will compete in the long jump at the Stockholm Diamond League 2025, the event which is to be held from June 14-15, 2025.

In May 2025, the five-time Diamond League champion competed in the triple jump event at the Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2025 and clinched the sixth position, registering a 13.81 mark.

The four-time medalist from the World Indoor Championships, Ivana Spanovic, has registered 31 national senior records throughout her notable career and has received the third-highest state order of Serbia, the Order of Karadorde Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More