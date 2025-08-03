Olympic word weekly: Sha'Carri Richardson gets arrested for domestic violence, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Katie Ledecky continue winning streaks

Stories about Sha'Carri Richardson getting arrested for domestic violence and subsequently pulling out of the USATF Nationals were among the most read this week. Richardson was allegedly charged with assaulting her boyfriend and fellow sprinter Christian Coleman at the airport in Seattle.

The controversial incident occurred shortly before the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships, held from July 31 to August 3, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Sha'Carri Richardson withdrew from the 100m finals after competing in the opening heats. Meanwhile, Christian Coleman clocked 9.86 seconds to finish fifth in the men’s 100m at the Nationals, missing out on a spot on the World Championships team.

Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also made waves as she competed in the 400m flat and punched a world team spot, skipping her usual 400m hurdles. In the swimming world, Katie Ledecky concluded her campaign at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships by bringing her career total to 30 world medals, making her the second most decorated swimmer behind Michael Phelps.

We have picked five major stories from the past seven days. Here is a detailed look at all of them, including Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest:

#1 Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for domestic violence before USATF

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

American track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on Sunday, July 27, for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington State. Based on security footage, Sha’Carri Richardson was seen throwing headphones at Coleman and shoving him. Christian Coleman chose not to file charges and told police he did not want to be considered a victim. Richardson was released the next day, on Monday.

Three days later, on Thursday, both Richardson and Coleman advanced out of their first-round heats in the 100m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She ultimately scratched from Friday’s 100m semifinals. Meanwhile, Coleman finished fifth in Friday’s men’s 100m final. The athletes have been dating for two years and went public with their relationship in February 2025.

As the defending 100m world champion from 2023, Sha'Carri Richardson has a bye to the World Championships in September.

#2 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m title at USA outdoor championships

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone earned the 400m title and qualified for the World Championships, where she is set to make her global debut in the 400m flat. McLaughlin-Levrone clocked 48.90s, narrowly missing the American record by 0.20 seconds. Isabella Whittaker and Aaliyah Butler finished second and third, clocking 49.59s and 49.91s respectively.

#3 Katie Ledecky continues to shine at 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 23: Swimming - Source: Getty

Katie Ledecky competed in three individual events and the 4x200m freestyle relay at the World Aquatics Championships. The 28-year-old earned a podium finish in all of them. Ledecky extended her winning streak in both the 1500m and 800m freestyle events.

She won her sixth world title in the 1500m freestyle and her seventh consecutive title in the 800m freestyle. She currently boasts 30 world medals, including 23 gold.

#4 Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte raise concerns over US team's performance at Worlds

United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty

Two of the most decorated swimmers, Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, have voiced concerns over Team USA’s performance at the World Championships in Singapore.

The U.S. team’s campaign was marred by “acute gastroenteritis” that affected almost the entire squad. Despite that, Team USA topped the table with 29 medals. The women delivered strong performances despite battling illness, while the men struggled, failing to reach the 100m backstroke semifinals for the first time at a global meet since 1908 and missing the podium in the 800m freestyle relay for the first time since 1998.

USA Swimming is grappling with leadership issues as well, having operated under interim CEOs for nearly a year.

#5 Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track misses deadline to pay athletes

Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track series, which launched in April this year, has missed its deadline to pay athletes over $3 million in prize money. Last month, the league promised that prize money from the Kingston meet (first leg) would be paid by the end of July.

The missed deadline has raised concerns among athletes, including Grant Fisher, who won in Kingston and is owed $100,000.

