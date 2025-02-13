Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller makes her feelings known while reflecting on her volleyball journey from high school to pro circuit

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently reflected on her journey in volleyball. Nuneviller shared a video from 13 years ago when she was in middle school.

She reflected on how much her life had changed since winning the 4A state championship. Looking back on her career so far, she expressed amazement at how the sport has led her to where she is now, particularly as a professional volleyball player.

The Omaha Supernovas' outside hitter enjoyed a remarkable collegiate career having been a three-time All-American at the University of Oregon and a four-time All-Pac 12 Selection. She has been the only player in Pac-12 history to record 1,500+ kills and 2,000+ digs.

Brooke Nuneviller was a member of the Junior National Team in 2018 and 2019 and the Women’s Collegiate National Team in 2020 and 2021.

Reflecting on the scenario from two years ago, she highlighted that players had to move overseas to play professionally. She expressed pride and excitement in being part of this inaugural wave of the professional volleyball circuit.

"I found this video today, and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today," she added. Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas."

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be apart of it:) here’s to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️🏐"

Brooke Nuneviller expresses her contentment in playing for the Omaha Supernovas

Brooke Nuneviller recently expressed how grateful she is for getting the opportunity to represent the Omaha Supernovas at the Pro Volleyball League. Nuneviller acknowledged her family, friends, and coaches for their support and mentioned that she never takes the opportunity for granted.

"I want to start off by saying how little me never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to wear a professional jersey in the USA, she wrote. "It is an understatement to say that I am thankful. Not only for the people behind this league, but for the family, friends, and devoted supporters that will continue to let volleyball athletes live out their professional dreams in the states. I promise that I will never take a single day for granted."

Omaha Supernovas will face San Diego on February 16, 2025.

