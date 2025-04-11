Omaha Supernovas star Brooke Nuneviller shares 2-word reaction after making it to the PVF playoffs

Brooke Nuneviller is excited about the Omaha Supernovas securing a postseason spot. She shared her excitement on Instagram stories. The Omaha Supernovas clinched the postseason spot and became the first team in the Pro Volleyball Federation to win the first seat in the postseason.

Ad

The Supernovas displayed a dominating performance to claim the top spot. The powerful outside hitter Nuneviller has been one of the best players for the Supernovas, leading from the front in both kills and digs.

Brooke recently shared a post by Omaha Supernovas on her Instagram story and gave a two-word reaction to the upcoming postseason games. Omaha Supernovas seem to be ready for the upcoming competition, and Brooke herself is stoked as she said:

Ad

Trending

"Let’s go."

Screenshot from Brooke Nuneviller's Instagram story (IG/@brooke_nuneviller)

Supernovas will be visiting San Diego Mojo on their west coast road trip on April 12 at the Viejas Arena.

Ad

Brooke Nuneviller's power-packed season with Omaha Supernovas

Brooke Nuneviller made her debut with the USA Senior Women's National team at the 2023 Volleyball Nations League. She made All-Pac 12 Selection four times and is the only player in the history of Pac-12 to record 1500+ kills and 2000+ digs. Brooke has been a three-time All-American for the University of Oregon.

She has scored a total of 314 points in 76 sets in the ongoing PVF 2025 regular season. She has recorded four aces and earned 18 points by block. Brooke recently became the first player to record 500 digs for the Omaha Supernovas.

Ad

She recently was a part of an All-Star volleyball match. She shared her thoughts on the match on Instagram:

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT. What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever. A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory"

Ad

Omaha Supernovas will face the Grand Rapids Rise on April 17 at Chi Health Center after the match-up with San Diego Mojo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More