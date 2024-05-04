OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024 - Event Information, schedule, where and how to watch

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024 is slated for May 4, 2024, and will be run by over 20,000 participants from all over the world. This marathon has been named the Best Half Marathon by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

This event is now an iconic tradition that is hosted by Hoosiers and is celebrated by the running communities worldwide. It captivated the attention of runners from all 50 states and more than 15 countries globally.

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon has a 13.109-mile course that will commence and conclude in downtown Indianapolis. This also includes a 2.5-mile lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While running the course, following the Indianapolis 500 winner's tradition, multiple runners will stop to bend down and kiss the bricks upon reaching the famous Yard of Bricks.

This is one of the most traditional marathons in the US currently and consists of multiple events. This event was first established in 1977 and grew into an official 500 Festival event in 1979. The schedule for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024 has been released.

Schedule for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024

The festivities and formalities of the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024 commenced on May 2 and 3 at the 500 Festival Min-Marathon Expo. In the Expo, all the Mini-Marathon and 5K participants picked up their race-day materials. The materials included a bib/timing device, a participation shirt, and a check bag.

The Expo was located at the Indiana Convention Center, Hall A. It was held from 4-8 pm on May 2 and on May 3, it took place from 10 am - 8 am (EDT timezone).

May 4, Saturday

Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K

5K - 7:00 am (EDT timezone)

Location - Washington Street, Downtown Indianapolis

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Mini-Marathon start timings (EDT timezone)

Athletes with disabilities - 7:30 am Wave 1 - 7:33 am Wave 2 - 7:40 am Wave 3 - 7:50 am Wave 4 - 8:00 am

500 Festival Post Race Party

It will start from 7:00 am and will conclude by 2:00 pm (EDT timezone)

The runners will celebrate their marathon finish at the 500 Festival Post-Race Party. Here an entertainment stage, free massages, beverages, merchandise and more are available for the celebration of all the runners.

Where and how to watch the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024?

Viewers can watch the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon 2024 on WTHR Channel 13.