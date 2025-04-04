"Only God knows the answer"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone gets real about her limit amid multiple world records

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her thoughts on her limits on the track before her first race of the season at the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. The American athlete will compete in the women's 400m hurdles and race against Jasmine Jones, Shiann Salmon, and Rushell Clayton, among others.

McLaughlin-Levrone emerged as one of the most successful female 400m hurdle athletes after she broke the world record in the event for the sixth consecutive time and defended her Olympic gold medal in Paris. Moreover, she was one of the first athletes to sign for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track. It is an event that aims to create a revolution in the track by bringing together some of the best athletes in the world and offering an unforgettable experience for the fans.

As she geared up for her first race of the season, Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone weighed in on her limits and revealed that she always looks for a scope to improve whenever she competes. This, in turn, helps her to improve and keep pushing herself forward with every race.

“It's a wonderful questions, I think only God knows the answer to be honest. I can always look at a race and figure out things that I can do better. Even looking at the Olympics, there’s always something you can do better. So I don’t know where the limit is. I’m just going to keep trying to find it, to be honest," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on her serious personality while competing

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competes in the Brussels Diamond League 2024 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her serious persona on the track before competing in an interview with Grand Slam Track. The American athlete revealed that she often comes in for criticism for not showing enough personality on the track and having a serious face while lining up to compete.

McLaughlin-Levrone added that she looks serious as she tries to be completely focused and stick to her race plan.

"I get a lot of flak for not showing enough personality on the track, but it's because I'm trying to give you all the best performances possible. If you want the personality. You're going to have to get it here. This is it. Pick one, we can't have both. Ok, thank you," she said.

Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that she tries to showcase her fun side during her interviews off the track.

