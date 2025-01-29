"Only member in my team to get drug tested"- Stephen Nedoroscik opens up about the moment he knew he was viral on social media during Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik spoke about the surprising moment he knew he was going viral on social media after his performance at the Paris Olympics. The American gymnast's Pommel horse routine went viral on the internet as fans started to call him the 'Pommel horse' guy.

Nedoroscik competed in the team event and played a significant role in helping Team USA win its first Olympic medal in the event since 2008. Even though the 26-year-old performed a less difficult routine compared to his qualification routine, Nedoroscik managed to impress fans who took to social media to express their elation on witnessing Team USA clinch a medal.

Right after the team event, Nedoroscik became a viral sensation on the internet for his incredible pommel horse routine and being a gymnast with 'glasses'. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd, Stephen Nedoroscik spoke about the moment he knew about going viral on the internet after the team finals and how he was the only member of his team to undergo a drug test.

"So this is crazy. After the team final, I was the only member of my team to get drug tested. So, after I did that iconic Pommel horse performance, they were like, 'Come with me over here' and all my teammates got to go to dinner. It took about an hour and I didn't have my phone the whole time. So, I go to dinner an hour later and I didn't have my phone. I finally arrive and hang out with my girlfriend and family," he said.

"Then my girlfriend goes,' Have your phone yet?' and I was like no I got the Olympic medal, I'm having the night of my life. She's like,' You're trending on Twitter' and I was like this isn't real life and it was insane," he added.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the aftermath of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik poses after the medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 8 - Source: Getty

The Paris Olympics have been one of the biggest highlights of Stephen Nedoroscik's career, with the event giving him the platform to connect with a wider range of people. In an interview with Onward State, the American athlete spoke about the aftermath of winning two medals at the quadrennial games in the French Capital.

Nedoroscik revealed that he received several positive messages after his victory, which helped garner support for the men's gymnastics team.

“I just got an Olympic medal, and suddenly all these followers, messages, positivity, and it was so black and white compared to what I had when I first made that Olympic team. It was so positive, and everyone was falling in love with this men’s gymnastics team.”

The American gymnast used his newfound platform to raise his voice against the decline of NCAA men's gymnastics programs and urged people to extend their support to help the sport thrive in the country.

