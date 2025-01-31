"Only time will tell" - Olivia Dunne expresses her joy as she enjoys her time in a foam pit at LSU Gym

Olivia Dunne recently expressed joy while enjoying her time on a foam pit at the LSU Gym. Dunne was seen engaging in an interview with Sportscenter.

The Tigers' gymnast and social media star made her return to the collegiate circuit for her fifth year after helping secure the program's first-ever NCAA Gymnastics Championships title last year.

Dunne made her first appearance as a super senior for LSU at the Gymnastics 101 Exhibition on Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she was seen performing an uneven bars routine. Having established a strong presence on social media, the gymnast is frequently seen engaging in media appearances and interviews.

Dunne was recently seen engaging in an interview with Christine Williamson for Sportscenter, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram story.

"@Sportscenter this morning," Dunne wrote.

Dunne and Williamson were later seen having a blast on the foam pit. The former shared visuals on her social media and expressed her joy, writing:

"Will we ever get out of the foam pit? Only time will tell"

The interview will be played at LSU on Thursday in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Olivia Dunne expresses her delight in returning to LSU Gymnastics following her first appearance

In Picture: Olivia Dunne attends the 2025 BBWAA Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

After competing in her first clash of the season, Olivia Dunne expressed her joy and gratitude in being able to return to LSU Gymnastics for her fifth year. She stated that she values every moment of her final year and wants to make the most of her time. She described her decision to return as "the best decision that I have ever made."

In her first appearance, she competed in competed in balance beam and floor exercise.

"The best way I can describe is just complete joy. I had a blast, "she said. "The decision to come back was the best decision that I have ever made. I have to sieze every moment because I know that it could be my last. It is my last year of eligibility and I just really want to make the best of it and have the best time with this group of girls because we are never going to get this team back, we're a special group of girls." (3:00 onwards)

Having competed in four clashes so far this season, Olivia Dunne will next be seen during the faceoff against Missouri on Saturday, January 31, 2025, at the Maravich Center in Louisiana.

