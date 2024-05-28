Oslo Diamond League 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The 2024 edition of the Oslo Diamond League is all set to be held on Thursday (May 30) at the Bislett Stadion in Oslo, Norway. This will be the sixth Diamond League meet of the season and promises to be a captivating event for the fans.

The event in Oslo will be crucial considering the trials for the Olympics are less than a month away in most countries. It will feature numerous track and field superstars around the world such as Shericka Jackson, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Marcell Jacobs.

With the tournament in Oslo just a couple of days away, let's have a look at the timings of various events of the Diamond League meet.

Oslo Diamond League 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

Jakob Ingebrigtsen set to feature in Oslo Diamond League (Photo: Getty)

Given below is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the Diamond League meet in Oslo:

Trending

May 30 (Thursday)

5:45 PM CEST- 4x100m Mixed Relays U18

5:55 PM CEST- 400m Sprint National Men's

6:04 PM CEST- 400m Sprint National Women's

6:14 PM CEST- 800m Sprint National Women's

6:24 PM CEST- 200m Sprint National Men's

6:31 PM CEST- Long Jump National Men's

6:34 PM CEST- 1500m Sprint National Women's

6:44 PM CEST- 1500m Sprint National Men's

6:56 PM CEST- 100m Sprint National Women's Heat A

7:05 PM CEST- 100m Sprint National Women's Heat B

7:07 PM CEST- Discus Throw Women's

7:14 PM CEST- Long Jump National Men's Finals

7:15 PM CEST- Pole Vault Men's

7:23 PM CEST- 800m Sprint National Men's

7:35 PM CEST- 100m Hurdles National Women's

7:37 PM CEST- Opening Ceremony of the event

7:52 PM CEST- 100m Sprint Para Men's

8:04 PM CEST- 400m Sprint Women's

8:08 PM CEST- Dicus Throw Women's Finals

8:16 PM CEST- 400m Sprint Men's

8:20 PM CEST- Triple Jump Men's

8:22 PM CEST- 3000m Sprint Women's

8:36 PM CEST- Discus Throw Men's

8:38 PM CEST- 200m Sprint Women's

8:44 PM CEST- 5000m Sprint Men's

9:04 PM CEST- 100m Sprint Men's

9:11 PM CEST- 800m Sprint Women's

9:18 PM CEST- Triple Jump Men's Finals

9:28 PM CEST- 400m Hurdles Men's

9:35 PM CEST- 400m Hurdles Women's

9:41 PM CEST- Dicus Throw Men's Finals

9:50 PM CEST- 1500m Sprint Men's

Oslo Diamond League 2024: Where to Watch

Marcell Jacobs

In the USA, all the races from the 2024 edition of the Oslo Diamond League will be covered on NBC and Peacock's streaming platforms. In Britain, BBC has the right to cover most of the Diamond League events on the BBC Three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback