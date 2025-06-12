The 2025 Oslo Diamond League, also known as the Oslo Bislett Games, concluded on Thursday, June 12, at the Bislett Stadium in Norway. The event saw many nail-biting contests and numerous records being broken across multiple track and field disciplines.
The women's 3000m steeplechase was one of the highlights as Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich registered a remarkable 9:02.60 run to claim victory over reigning Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, who also impressed with a 9:02.76 finish for second place.
In the women's 100m, the reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred produced a stellar performance to win the event at the Oslo Diamond League with a time of 10.89s, ahead of seasoned athlete Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (11.00s) and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (11.08s), who took second and third place respectively.
The men's 300m hurdles, one of the most anticipated races, saw Karsten Warholm break his own world record on home soil with an outstanding run of 32.67s, defeating the USA’s Rai Benjamin, who clocked 33.22s. Warholm previously held the record at the Xiamen Diamond League with a time of 33.05s earlier this year.
Let's look at the complete results for the 2025 Oslo Diamond League -
Women's Results for 2025 Oslo Diamond League
100m
- Julien Alfred (LCA) – 10.89s
- Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) – 11.00s
- Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) – 11.08s
400m
- Isabella Whittaker (USA) – 49.58s
- Henriette Jæger (NOR) – 49.62s
- Amber Anning (GBR) – 50.24s
400m Hurdles
- Dalilah Muhammad (USA) – 53.34s
- Emma Zapletalová (SVK) – 54.44s
- Gianna Woodruff (PAN) – 54.45s
3000m Steeplechase
- Faith Cherotich (KEN) – 9:02.60min
- Winfred Yavi (BRN) – 9:02.76min
- Marwa Bouzayani (TUN) – 9:06.84min
Triple Jump
- Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) – 14.72m
- Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) – 14.57m
- Jasmine Moore (USA) – 14.41m
Javelin Throw
- Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) – 64.63m
- Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) – 63.78m
- Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) – 62.77m
Men's Results for 2025 Oslo Diamond League
200m
- Reynier Mena (CUB) – 20.20s
- Timothé Mumenthaler (SUI) – 20.27s
- Andre De Grasse (CAN) – 20.33s
300m Hurdles
- Karsten Warholm (NOR) – 32.67s
- Rai Benjamin (USA) – 33.22s
- Alison dos Santos (BRA) – 33.38s
800m
- Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – 1:42.78min
- Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) – 1:42.90min
- Djamel Sedjati (ALG) – 1:43.06min
5000m
- Nico Young (USA) – 12:45.27min
- Biniam Mehary (ETH) – 12:45.93min
- Kuma Girma (ETH) – 12:46.41min
1 mile
- Isaac Nader (POR) – 3:48.25min
- Cameron Myers (AUS) – 3:48.87min
- Stefan Nillessen (NED) – 3:49.02min
Pole Vault
- Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – 6.15m
- Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) – 5.82m
- Kurtis Marschall (AUS) – 5.72m
Triple Jump
- Jordan Scott (JAM) – 17.34m
- Pedro Pichardo (POR) – 17.06m
- Max Heß (GER) – 16.96m