  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Oslo Diamond League 2025 Results: Karsten Warholm breaks world record on home soil, Julien Alfred wins 100m season opener

Oslo Diamond League 2025 Results: Karsten Warholm breaks world record on home soil, Julien Alfred wins 100m season opener

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Jun 12, 2025 20:31 GMT
Karsten Warholm and Julien Alfred were two of the top performers at Oslo Diamond League 2025. PHOTO: Both from Getty Images
Karsten Warholm and Julien Alfred were two of the top performers at Oslo Diamond League 2025. PHOTO: Both from Getty Images

The 2025 Oslo Diamond League, also known as the Oslo Bislett Games, concluded on Thursday, June 12, at the Bislett Stadium in Norway. The event saw many nail-biting contests and numerous records being broken across multiple track and field disciplines.

Ad

The women's 3000m steeplechase was one of the highlights as Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich registered a remarkable 9:02.60 run to claim victory over reigning Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, who also impressed with a 9:02.76 finish for second place.

In the women's 100m, the reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred produced a stellar performance to win the event at the Oslo Diamond League with a time of 10.89s, ahead of seasoned athlete Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (11.00s) and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (11.08s), who took second and third place respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The men's 300m hurdles, one of the most anticipated races, saw Karsten Warholm break his own world record on home soil with an outstanding run of 32.67s, defeating the USA’s Rai Benjamin, who clocked 33.22s. Warholm previously held the record at the Xiamen Diamond League with a time of 33.05s earlier this year.

Let's look at the complete results for the 2025 Oslo Diamond League -

Women's Results for 2025 Oslo Diamond League

100m

Ad
  1. Julien Alfred (LCA) – 10.89s
  2. Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) – 11.00s
  3. Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) – 11.08s

400m

  1. Isabella Whittaker (USA) – 49.58s
  2. Henriette Jæger (NOR) – 49.62s
  3. Amber Anning (GBR) – 50.24s

400m Hurdles

  1. Dalilah Muhammad (USA) – 53.34s
  2. Emma Zapletalová (SVK) – 54.44s
  3. Gianna Woodruff (PAN) – 54.45s

3000m Steeplechase

  1. Faith Cherotich (KEN) – 9:02.60min
  2. Winfred Yavi (BRN) – 9:02.76min
  3. Marwa Bouzayani (TUN) – 9:06.84min

Triple Jump

  1. Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) – 14.72m
  2. Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) – 14.57m
  3. Jasmine Moore (USA) – 14.41m

Javelin Throw

  1. Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) – 64.63m
  2. Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) – 63.78m
  3. Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) – 62.77m
Ad

Men's Results for 2025 Oslo Diamond League

200m

  1. Reynier Mena (CUB) – 20.20s
  2. Timothé Mumenthaler (SUI) – 20.27s
  3. Andre De Grasse (CAN) – 20.33s

300m Hurdles

  1. Karsten Warholm (NOR) – 32.67s
  2. Rai Benjamin (USA) – 33.22s
  3. Alison dos Santos (BRA) – 33.38s

800m

  1. Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – 1:42.78min
  2. Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) – 1:42.90min
  3. Djamel Sedjati (ALG) – 1:43.06min

5000m

  1. Nico Young (USA) – 12:45.27min
  2. Biniam Mehary (ETH) – 12:45.93min
  3. Kuma Girma (ETH) – 12:46.41min

1 mile

  1. Isaac Nader (POR) – 3:48.25min
  2. Cameron Myers (AUS) – 3:48.87min
  3. Stefan Nillessen (NED) – 3:49.02min

Pole Vault

Ad
  1. Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – 6.15m
  2. Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) – 5.82m
  3. Kurtis Marschall (AUS) – 5.72m

Triple Jump

  1. Jordan Scott (JAM) – 17.34m
  2. Pedro Pichardo (POR) – 17.06m
  3. Max Heß (GER) – 16.96m
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications