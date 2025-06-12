The 2025 Oslo Diamond League, also known as the Oslo Bislett Games, concluded on Thursday, June 12, at the Bislett Stadium in Norway. The event saw many nail-biting contests and numerous records being broken across multiple track and field disciplines.

The women's 3000m steeplechase was one of the highlights as Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich registered a remarkable 9:02.60 run to claim victory over reigning Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, who also impressed with a 9:02.76 finish for second place.

In the women's 100m, the reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred produced a stellar performance to win the event at the Oslo Diamond League with a time of 10.89s, ahead of seasoned athlete Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (11.00s) and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (11.08s), who took second and third place respectively.

The men's 300m hurdles, one of the most anticipated races, saw Karsten Warholm break his own world record on home soil with an outstanding run of 32.67s, defeating the USA’s Rai Benjamin, who clocked 33.22s. Warholm previously held the record at the Xiamen Diamond League with a time of 33.05s earlier this year.

Let's look at the complete results for the 2025 Oslo Diamond League -

Women's Results for 2025 Oslo Diamond League

100m

Julien Alfred (LCA) – 10.89s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) – 11.00s Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) – 11.08s

400m

Isabella Whittaker (USA) – 49.58s Henriette Jæger (NOR) – 49.62s Amber Anning (GBR) – 50.24s

400m Hurdles

Dalilah Muhammad (USA) – 53.34s Emma Zapletalová (SVK) – 54.44s Gianna Woodruff (PAN) – 54.45s

3000m Steeplechase

Faith Cherotich (KEN) – 9:02.60min Winfred Yavi (BRN) – 9:02.76min Marwa Bouzayani (TUN) – 9:06.84min

Triple Jump

Leyanis Pérez Hernández (CUB) – 14.72m Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) – 14.57m Jasmine Moore (USA) – 14.41m

Javelin Throw

Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN) – 64.63m Adriana Vilagoš (SRB) – 63.78m Jo-Ane du Plessis (RSA) – 62.77m

Men's Results for 2025 Oslo Diamond League

200m

Reynier Mena (CUB) – 20.20s Timothé Mumenthaler (SUI) – 20.27s Andre De Grasse (CAN) – 20.33s

300m Hurdles

Karsten Warholm (NOR) – 32.67s Rai Benjamin (USA) – 33.22s Alison dos Santos (BRA) – 33.38s

800m

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) – 1:42.78min Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) – 1:42.90min Djamel Sedjati (ALG) – 1:43.06min

5000m

Nico Young (USA) – 12:45.27min Biniam Mehary (ETH) – 12:45.93min Kuma Girma (ETH) – 12:46.41min

1 mile

Isaac Nader (POR) – 3:48.25min Cameron Myers (AUS) – 3:48.87min Stefan Nillessen (NED) – 3:49.02min

Pole Vault

Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – 6.15m Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) – 5.82m Kurtis Marschall (AUS) – 5.72m

Triple Jump

Jordan Scott (JAM) – 17.34m Pedro Pichardo (POR) – 17.06m Max Heß (GER) – 16.96m

