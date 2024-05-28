Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 Final Results: Andre De Grasse goes back-to-back to win 100m and 200m titles

Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 was lit up by some big international stars headlining the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour. Led by world record holder Mondo Duplantis, the event witnessed trail-blazing performances from Andre De Grasse and Mauly Caudrey.

De Grasse won the 100m sprint in a stacked field against Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs and Jamaica's Jerome Blake. He clocked 10.10s to win the race, and minutes later, the Canadian returned to take the Ostrava Golden Spike 200m title as well. He ran a season's best 20.09s to finish strong ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Another highlight of the day came from the men's pole vault competition at Ostrava Golden Spike 2024. Mondo Duplantis returned after setting the world record in China and jumped 6.00m to win the competition easily. The women's competition was highlighted by Britain's Molly Caudery who finished with a best of 4.84m to win the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2024: Complete Results

#Men's Results-Ostrava Golden Spike 2024

100m

Andre De Grasse - 10.10 Ryeum Forde - 10.17 Marcell Jacobs - 10.19 Jerome Blake - 10.19 Zdenek Stromsik - 10.37 Reece Prescod - 10.39 Jan Volko - 10.42 Jan Valeba - 10.55

200m

Andre De Grasse - 20.09 Andrew Hudson - 20.56 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake - 20.63 Eduard Kubelik - 20.71 Tomas Nemejc - 20.74 Jan Volko - 20.88 Ondrej Macik - 20.96

400m

Steven Gardiner - 44.39 Alexander Doom - 44.42 Sean Bailey - 44.93 Attila Molnar - 45.45 Manuel Sanders - 45.47 Matej Krsek - 45.67 Liemarvin Bonevacia - 46.10 Patrik Sorm - 46.27

400m hurdles

Alessandro Sibilio - 48.25 Matic Ian Gucek - 48.37 Ismail Doudai Abakar - 48.76 Wilfried Happio - 49.48 Emil Agyekum - 49.52 Dany Brand - 49.56 Giacomo Bertoncelli - 49.66 Vit Muller - 49.99

800m

Djamel Sedjati - 1:43.51 Gabriel Tual - 1:45.79 Andreas Kramer - 1:45.85 Abdelati El Guesse - 1:45.96 Ben Pattison - 1:46.00 Jakub Dudycha - 1:46.53 Mateusz Borkowski - 1:46.97 Kethobogile Haingura - 1:47.28 Mohamed Ali Gouaned - 1:48.52 Daniel Kotyza - 1:49.10

High Jump

Norbert Kobielski - 2.24 Shelby Mcewen -2.24 Oleh Doroshchuk - 2.20 Jan Stefela - 2.20 Joel Clarke-Khan - 2.15 Mateusz Kolodziejski - 2.15 Edgar Rivera - 2.15 Bohdan Bondarenko - NM

Pole Vault

Mondo Duplantis - 6.00 Ethan Cormont - 5.62 Ben Broeders - 5.62 David Holy - 5.62 Robert Sobera - 5.62 Anthony Ammirati - 5.62 Ernest John Obeina - 5.52 Matt Ludwig - 5.52 Matej Scerba - 5.5 Austin Miller - 5.22

#Women's Results- Ostrovo Golden Spike 2024

100m

Ewa Swoboda - 11.05 Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye - 11.14 Zaynab Dosso - 11.18 Mujiga Kambundji - 11.27 Karolina Manasova - 11.30 Boglarka Takacs - 11.34 Viktoria Forster - 11.47 Christiana Williams - 11.64

100m hurdles

Ditaji Kambundji - 12.68 Pia Skrzyszowska - 12.71 Nadine Visser - 12.86 Reetta Hurske - 12.98 Karin Strametz - 13.04 Luca Kozak - 13.06 Elisa Maria Di Lazzaro - 13.09 Greta Kerekes - 13.25

400m

Natalia Kaczmarek - 50.09 Lurdes Gloria Manuel - 50.59 Andrea Miklos - 50.76 Lada Vondrova - 51.26 Barbora Malikova - 51.45 Ama Pipi - 51.75 Sophie Becker - 51.82

1500m

Ciara Mageean - 4:01.98 Sarah Healy - 4:02.12 Revee Walcott-Nolan - 4:02.42 Netsanet Desta - 4:02.80 Agathe Guillemot - 4:03.36 Danielle Jones- 4:03.41 Tigist Girma - 4:03.42 Marta Perez - 4:03.46 Esther Guerrero - 4:03.46 Sofia Ennaoui - 4:04.45

Pole Vault

Molly Caudery - 4.84 Aikaterini Stefanidi - 4.64 Amalie Svabikova - 4.54 Nikola Poschlova 4.44 Marleen Mulla - 4.44 Imogen Ayris - 4.34 Hanga Klekner - 4.34