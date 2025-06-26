“Our hearts are overflowing”- Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan welcome baby girl Josie Eloise

Caeleb Dressel and his wife Meghan have welcomed a new addition to their family with the birth of their daughter, Josie Eloise Dressel. Josie is the couple’s second child, following the birth of their son on February 17, 2024.
Notably, Caeleb and his wife Meghan were in a long-term relationship since 2013 before getting married over Valentine’s weekend in February 2021 in their home state of Florida. The two also swam for the Bolles School Sharks club program during high school.
Meghan recently announced the birth of their child on Instagram via an emotional post, stating:
“Josie Eloise Dressel 🤍🎀🌸 She’s here🥹🙏 While it was far from the birth story we thought it’d be, our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratitude that we are all safe, healthy and here. We could not be more in love with our baby girl and are relishing in the sweetness of being home together as a family and having her in our arms.”
She further shared how Josie has completely transformed their world. While she acknowledged that August taught them the depth of parental love, it was through Josie that they discovered how intense and expansive love can be.
In the post, Meghan Dressel also thanked Shands Hospital for their support and dedication during this challenging time.
Caeleb Dressel won’t feature at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Caeleb Dressel won’t be competing at the World Aquatics Championships, which will take place from July 11 to August 3 in Singapore. This comes after he skipped the 2025 U.S. National Swimming Championships, held from June 3 to June 7.
He last competed at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, where he won gold in the 50m butterfly and played a crucial role in the USA’s gold-medal victory in the 4×100m freestyle relay.
Although Dressel competed at the National Championships in 2023, he fell short of qualifying for the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, after failing to secure spots in the men's 100m and 50m butterfly. As a result, the American will miss his second straight World Championships with Team USA.
Notably, Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Bobby Finke, Shaine Casas, Michael Andrew and Lilly King are some of the most prominent names headlining the USA’s squad at this year's World Aquatics Championships. This will also be King’s final season as a competitive swimmer as she plans to retire from the sport.