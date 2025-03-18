"Our team hardly made a mistake"- When Simone Biles opened up about USA's massive victory in her debut Olympic appearance 

Simone Biles once opened up about her debut Olympic appearance in Rio and expressed her elation at Team USA's domination in the event. The American women's artistic gymnastics team that participated in the Rio Olympics was fondly called the 'Final Five' and successfully managed to win the USA's third Olympic gold medal in the event after 1996 and 2012.

The members of the team included Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas. Ragan Smith, MyKayla Skinner, and Ashton Locklear served as the alternates. Simone Biles opened up about her Rio Olympic appearance in her book 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.'

The American athlete revealed that Team USA's dominance on the mat was such that every day of competition felt the same, and they hardly made any mistakes. Biles expressed how she was content with her performance as well as impressed by USA's massive victory, where they successfully defended the gold medal in the team event.

"Each day of our competition in Rio went much the same way. Our team hardly made a mistake. And when all the contests had been held, all the events finals completed, I had earned two more gold medals for vault and floor, and a bronze on beam. Laurie turned in an impressive performance to take silver on beam—I was so proud of my roommate," she wrote.

Furthermore, she spoke about her gold medal-winning performance in the vault, which made her the first American woman to achieve this feat.

"My win on vault in particular meant a lot to me. I’d never earned gold on vault in a world competition—until now. I learned afterward that I’d made history by becoming the first American woman ever to win gold in that event at the Olympics," she added.

When Simone Biles opened up about the hardest part of being a gymnast

Simone Biles makes an appearance in the match Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about the hardest part of being a gymnast in an interview with The Guardian. The Olympic gold medalist revealed how returning to the gym after a long hiatus and losing weight is the hardest part of being a gymnast.

Even though she did not gain a lot of weight during her time off, Biles revealed that getting back to the manoeuvres after a long time made her body sore however, she managed to push through it every time.

"Usually for gymnasts the hardest part about returning is losing the weight you gain while you’re off, but I didn’t gain really anything on my time off so I really didn’t have that to worry about. I was just sore a lot. You just have to push through that,” she said.

Simone Biles expressed how returning to the gym after a long time is tough both mentally and physically for a gymnast; however, it is important to trust the process and persevere through struggles.

