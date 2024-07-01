"Our Tokyo Olympic performances weren't the best"-Simone Biles heading for 'redemption tour' at Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles had a disappointing campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with just two medals to her name. But ever since returning to competition in mid-2023, the 27-year-old has looked determined to prove critics wrong. She did it at the 2023 World Championships once, and now she hopes to do it at the biggest stage of sport in Paris this year.

Biles is emerging as the favorite for multiple gold medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. She has been dominating the competition after opening her season at the U.S. Classic. In her last competition before the Olympics, the 27-year-old was clear of the rest, winning the all-around competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials in dominant fashion.

Biles scored 117.225 to qualify for her third consecutive Olympic Games. The next best was from Suni Lee, who finished nearly 5 points lower at 111.675 for the second position. The two all-around gold medalists are joined by Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and 16-year-old Hezly Rivera on the five-member Team USA for the Paris Olympics 2024, which Biles claims will be a ‘redemption tour’ for them.

Speaking with reporters after qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024, Simone Biles admitted that her and Team USA's performance at the Tokyo Olympics wasn't the best. However, she hopes to prove they are better athletes now than they were in Tokyo three years ago.

“This is definitely a redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give. Our Tokyo (Olympics) performances weren't the best. We weren't under the best circumstances either, but I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go up there and prove we are better athletes and more mature and smarter and we are more consistent," Biles said (via GymnasticsNow on X).

“I used to call Aly Raisman grandma, and I've surpassed that”- Simone Biles on being the oldest gymnast on Team USA

Simone Biles is the oldest female American gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games since 1950. She's just 27 years old but already the oldest on the team that will go to the Paris Olympics 2024, and with athletes as young as 16-year-old Hezly Rivera in it, Biles hopes to be a ‘guide and ‘mentor’ for the rest. Speaking to NBC, Biles said (via USA Today):

"I've been in their exact same spot, I know exactly how they're feeling and if I can be a mentor and a guide, then that's what I'm gonna do to lighten the load,” Biles said.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, it was Biles who was the youngest gymnast on Team USA, while Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman were among the seniors, and the 27-year-old used to call the latter ‘grandma’.

“I used to call Aly (Raisman) grandma, and I’ve surpassed that. So I love you, Aly, and I love these girls, so I’m gonna take care of them in Paris.”

With Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles joining Simone Biles on the team, the USA will be looking to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024.

