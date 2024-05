Oxy Invitational 2024 Results - Michael Norman and Marie Sammy Watson top the 400m 

The Oxy Invitational was held on May 4, 2024, at the Occidental College at Jack Kemp Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Chavez Grey, Michael Norman, and Sammy Watson were the standout performers in their respective events.

Multiple events were lined up for the Oxy Invitational 2024 including the 100m, 200m, 110m/100m hurdles, 800m, 400m hurdles, and 3000m steeplechase. In the field events, shot put, discus throw, pole vault, and hammer throw events were executed.

The American sprinter and Olympic gold winner, Micheal Norman dominated the 400m event and stood atop the podium. After pulling out from Mt. SAC Relays, he proved his prowess at the Oxy Invitational 2024. In the women's 400m, Sammy Watson clinched gold after clocking a time of 52.76 seconds.

Here are the results for the Oxy Invitational events.

Results of the Oxy Invitational 2024

Men's Shot Put

1st - Chavez Grey - 16.38m

2nd - Bryan Chang - 15.52m

3rd - Ezra Johnson - 13.77m

Women's Shot Put

1st - Lilly Gerhard - 13.42m

2nd - Timony Sherry - 12.37m

3rd - Gabriella Knutsen - 11.30m

Women's Discus Throw

1st - Alma Pollorena - 53.70m

2nd - Alejandra Rosales - 41.07m

3rd - Caeli Havel - 40.89m

Men's Discus Throw

1st - Chavez Grey - 51.01m

2nd - Carlos Antonino Valle - 48.79m

3rd - Azriel Shakur - 48.30m

Women's Pole Vault

1st - Reanna Maroon - 3.41m

2nd - Sofie Garrou - 3.41m

3rd - Trinity Ross - 3.41m

Men's Pole Vault

1st - Jorge Luna-Estes - 5.30m

2nd - Victor Castillero Hernandez - 5.00m

3rd - Joseph Rauwerda - 4.85m

Women's Long Jump

1st - Jasmine Todd - 6.43m

2nd - Melanie Winters - 6.34m

3rd - Kiana Imani Davis - 6.10m

Men's Long Jump

1st - Trenten Merrill - 7.62m

2nd - Sydney Rush - 7.52m

3rd - Cameron Van - 7.46m

Women's Hammer Throw

1st - Joy McArthur - 67.47m

2nd - Leslie Sernaque Falcon - 43.29m

3rd - Ada Murray - 41.81m

Men's Hammer Throw

1st - Trey Knight - 71.88m

2nd - Taige Bryant - 63.97m

3rd - Kevin Ward - 54.33m

Men's Javelin Throw

1st - Forrest Gray - 53.16m

2nd - Davis Endow - 48.28m

3rd - Nico Morales - 39.10m

Women's Javelin Throw

1st - Katie Reichert - 46.38m

2nd - Kamryn Elgersma - 46.21m

3rd - Molly Olson - 38.88m

Women's Triple Jump

1st - Jada Gatlin - 12.19m

2nd - Ahnyx Bush - 12.05m

3rd - Olivia Baerny - 11.55m

Men's Triple Jump

1st - Tim White - 15.77m

2nd - Daxx Turner - 15.50m

3rd - Diemerci Migani - 14.27m

Women's High Jump

1st - Allie Jones - 1.65m

2nd - Esther Conde-Turpin - 1.60m

3rd - Nouhayla Errahili - 1.60m

Men's High Jump

1st - Marcel Sylvester - 2.15m

2nd - Camden Hyde - 1.90m

3rd - Jacob Huset - 1.85m

Women's 100 Meter Hurdles

1st - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 12.71

2nd - Jasmine Jones - 12.86

3rd - Danae Dyer - 13.19

Men's 110 Meter Hurdles

1st - Tade Ojora - 13.60

2nd - Johnny Brackins - 13.71

3rd - Kalobe Jimenez - 14.22

Women's 4x100 Meter Relay

1st - San Francisco "A" - 47.00

2nd - Occidental "A" - 48.12

3rd - Cal St. Dom. Hills "A" - 49.68

Men's 4x100 Meter Relay

1st - UC Merced "A" - 42.42

DNS - UCLA Club Track and Field "A"

Women's 400m Dash

1st - Sammy Watson - 52.76

2nd - Sarah Jane Underwood - 53.16

3rd - Chloe Abbott - 53.22

Men's 400m Dash

1st - Micheal Norman - 44.21

2nd - Johnnie Blockburger - 45.20

3rd - Isaiah Jewett - 45.50

Women's 100m dash

1st - Jenna Prandini - 11.25

2nd - Briana Williams - 11.54

3rd - Kendra Harrison - 11.55

Men's 100m dash

1st - Yuki Koike - 10.31

2nd - Travis Williams - 10.39

3rd - Kyle De Moica - 10.47

Women's 800m Run

1st - Nikki Hiltz - 2:00.33

2nd - Anna Camp Bennett - 2:00.81

3rd - Avery Pearson - 2:04.20

Men's 800m Run

1st - Bobby Poynter - 1:46.75

2nd - Alex Scales - 1:48.68

3rd - Bennett Booth-Genthe - 1:49.16

Women's 400 Meter Hurdles

1st - Jasmine Jones - 56.38

2nd - Wendy Hare - 1:04.57

3rd - Proud Kitnitchiva - 1:05.26

Men's 400 Meter Hurdles

1st - Jonny Brackins - 50.84

2nd - Joaquin Ramirez - 54.13

3rd - Jonah Magill - 54.37

Women's 200m Dash

1st - Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone - 22.38

2nd - Morolake Akinosun - 23.26

3rd - Sariyah Copeland - 23.45

Men's 200m Dash

1st - Austin Cole - 21.21

2nd - Jaelen Knox - 21.35

3rd - Je'von Hiutchison - 21.47

Women's 4x400 Meter Relay

1st - Pepperdine "A" - 4:17.00

2nd - La Verne "A" - 4:40.46

Men's 4x400 Meter Relay

1st - Pomona Pitzer "A" - 3:15.92

2nd - Redlands "A" - 3:23.96

Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase

1st - Katie Castelli - 10:27.90

2nd - Daniella Hubble - 10:38.75

3rd - Ciara Gillen - 10:47.38

Men's 3000 Meter Steeplechase

1st - Hayden Beauchemin - 8:56.77

2nd - Harvey Chilcott - 8:58.10

3rd - Michael Chambers - 9:03.79

Women's 1500 meter Run

1st - Elly Henes - 4:12.19

2nd - Maggi Congdon - 4:16.33

3rd - Calene Morris - 4:19.69

Men's 1500 meter Run

1st - Nico Young - 3:34.56

2nd - Colin Sahlman - 3:34.64

3rd - Matthew Centrowitz - 3:35.39

Women's 5000 meter Run

1st - Whittni Morgan - 15:06.11

2nd - Natalie Bitetti - 16:37.65

3rd - Casey Monoszlay - 16:46.53

Men's 5000 meter Run

1st - Nico Young - 13:36.58

2nd - Nicholas Bannon - 13:57.45

3rd - Joshua Joseph - 13:59.17

Women's 10000 meter Run

1st - Jenna LeNay - 36:02.30

2nd - Aryam Jaimes - 38:11.40

3rd- Gianna Sbarbaro - 38:21.68