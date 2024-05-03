Oxy Invitational 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Oxy Invitational 2024 is all set to be held on May 5, Saturday. The event will be hosted by the Occidental College in Los Angeles.The tournament will consist of numerous events such as sprints, relays, triple jump, long jump, etc.

Some of the most prominent collegiate athletes of NCAA Division III will be participating in the event including Michael Norman and Kenni Harrison. The event will be a crucial one for the athletes as the points gathered in the meet will also count in the qualifying marks for the USATF and NCAA Championships.

With all this said, let's have a look at the schedule of the 2024 edition of the Oxy Invitational.

Oxy Invitational 2024: Complete Schedule

Track and Field

Here is the complete schedule of the Oxy Invitational 2024:

May 5, 2024 (Saturday):

12:30 PM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles

12:45 PM ET- Men's 100m Hurdles

1:00 PM ET- Women's 4*100m Relays

1:05 PM ET- Men's 4*100m Relays

1:10 PM ET- Women's 400 meter Dash

1:25 PM ET- Men's 400 meter Dash

1:45 PM ET- Women's 100 meter Dash

2:05 PM ET- Men's 100 meter Dash

2:40 PM ET- Women's 800 meter Run

3:10 PM ET- Men's 800 meter Run

3:45 PM ET- Women's 400 meter Hurdles

3:50 PM ET- Men's 400 meter Hurdles

4:00 PM ET- Women's 200 meter Dash

4:25 PM ET- Men's 200 meter Dash

4:55 PM ET- Women's 4*400 meter Relays

5:05 PM ET- Men's 4*400 meter Relays

5:15 PM ET- Women's 3000 meter Steeplechase

5:55 PM ET- Men's 3000 meter Steeplechase

6:20 PM ET- Women's 1500 meter Run

6:45 PM ET- Men's 1500 meter Run

7:20 PM ET- Women's 5000 meter Run

8:40 PM ET- Men's 5000 meter Run

9:50 PM ET- Women's 10000 meter Run

10:30 PM ET- Men's 10000 meter Run

12:00 PM ET- Men's Shot Put

12:00 PM ET- Women's Shot Put

12:00 ET- Women's Discus Throw

12:00 PM ET- Men's Discus Throw

1:00 PM ET- Women's Pole Vault

0:00 AM ET- Men's Pole Vault

12:00 PM ET- Women's Long Jump

0:00 AM ET- Men's Long Jump

3:00 PM ET- Women's Hammer Throw

0:00 PM ET- Men's Hammer Throw

3:00 PM ET- Men's Javelin Throw

0:00 PM ET- Women's Javelin Throw

3:00 PM ET- Women's Triple Jump

0:00 PM ET- Men's Triple Jump

3:00 PM ET- Women's High jump

0:00 PM ET- Men's High Jump

Oxy Invitational 2024: Where to Watch

Relay events

All the events of the Oxy Invitational 2024 will be broadcast on the FloTrack app which can be streamed through mobiles, laptops, televisions, etc.