The Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships will be held on March 23 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Eight teams will compete for the prestigious title.

This is the third consecutive year for the Pac-12 Championships to be held at the Maverik Center, which is situated in the heart of the Salt Lake Valley.

The Championships has been divided into two sessions, whereby No. 20 Stanford, No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Arizona, and Washington will compete in the first session, and No. 2 Cal, No. 5 Utah, No. 11 UCLA, and No. 17 Oregon State will compete in the second session.

How to Watch Pac-12 Gymnastics 2024

Gymnastic enthusiasts can catch both sessions live on Pac-12 Networks. The first session begins at 3pm ET and the second session at 8pm ET. The championships can also be streamed on Fubo TV app.

Here's the schedule for the championships:

Session 1 (1pm MT)

No. 20 Stanford - Vault

No. 21 Arizona State - Bars

Washington - Beam

No. 22 Arizona - Floor

Session 2 (6pm MT)

No. 2 California - Vault

No. 5 Utah - Bars

No. 11 UCLA - Beam

No. 17 Oregon State - Floor

Cal, Utah and UCLA are the favorites to win Pac-12 Gymnastics 2024

California v UCLA

After a successful first regular season conference championship, a highest team score in a meet with 198.550, and highest individual all-around mark, the No. 2 California women's gymnastics team are very keen to rise up as the true champions.

The second most favored team is Utah, who were the 2023 Champions. The No. 5 ranked team, who claimed the highest score of the season, is looking at defending the championship in their home turf. Utah is the second team in Pac-12's history to win three or more consecutive titles.

Meanwhile, UCLA are very confident as the team bagged its third-highest team score in the program history last weekend. Margzetta Frazier and Chae Campbell are star gymnasts for the Bruins.