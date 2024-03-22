Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Championship: Teams to watch out for ft. Utah Royals, California Bears

The Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Championship is set to commence on Saturday, March 23. The annual gymnastics tournament of the Pac-12 Conference will be held at the Maverick Center Arena in Utah.

The event will feature some of the biggest teams on the circuit of gymnastics such as Arizona, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, California, etc. Besides the event will also feature numerous Olympic medalists such as Oregon State's Jade Carey, UCLA's Jordan Chiles, and Utah's Grace McCallum.

Utah will be looking to win the championship for the fourth time in a row. Last year, they won the title by beating UCLA by a narrow margin. With this, they became only the second team to win three or more consecutive titles in the history of Pac-12. However, Utah would face some stern competition from Arizona, California, and UCLA.

Top teams to watch out for in the Pac-12 Championships

Arizona State

Here are the five teams to watch out for at the 2024 Pac-12 women's gymnastics championships.

California - Golden Bears

The Golden Bears have been superb this season, constantly topping the charts in the past few weeks. Courtesy of eMjae Frazier and Mya Lauzon, the team will be a potent force in the Pac-12 women's gymnastics championships. However, California has never won a conference meet, and before moving to the ACC, the Bears would be one of the favorites to win this tournament.

Utah - Utah Royals

Utah has had a superb record in the last few years in the championships, winning six of the last nine meets. Moreover, the Royals have emerged as the victorious side in the last three meets. Besides, the current roaster of the side has never lost the championship meet.

Maile O'Keefe and Grace McCallum lead the performance charts for the Utah side and will also pose a potent threat in the upcoming championship.

UCLA

UCLA's form has been pretty up and down this season until now. However, the side produced a 198.550 score against Clemson, their third-highest in the program's history. With Emma Malabuyo back in the side along with other stars such as Chae Campbell and Margetta Frazier, the team will surely be one to look out for throughout the championship.

Arizona State - Sun Devils

Arizona has been constrained to scores of 196s mostly till now in the season. However, the bright side for the Sun Devils is that they are coming off a score of 197.40, their 11th-highest. Besides, the Devils were also able to upset UCLA at home. Moreover, Arizona State would want to end its underdog status and earn its first-ever Pac-12 Championship title.

Stanford

Stanford will also be in the hunt for its sixth Pac-12 Championship title and its first since 2008. Moreover, their veteran stars Chloe Widner and Anna Roberts have returned to the side which gives them much-needed stability.