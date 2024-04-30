Pacific Rim Championships 2024 Final Medal Tally- USA dominates the table with 46 medals

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, gymnastics fans witnessed a few electrifying performances at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.
The 2024 Pacific Rim Championships were held from April 21, 2024 at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Colombia. The championships concluded on April 28, 2024 with the American squad dominating the medal tally with a total of 46 medals.
The USA squad secured 24 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze medals to top the medal tally. They were followed by the Columbian squad, competing at the home arena, with 25 medals, including six gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals.
The Canadian squad stood third on the medal tally, bagging 34 (five gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze) medals. Panama and Mexico secured the next two places with eight and 14 medals, respectively.
Medal Tally Table at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships:
Yul Moldauer, Simone Rose and Jayla Hang secure multiple medals at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships
Yul Moldauer, Simone Rose and Jayla Hang displayed their exceptional gymnastics skills and prowess after dominating multiple events at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.
The and 2024 Winter Cup gold medalist Moldauer secured five gold medals at the champiosnhips, including the men's artistic team, all-around, floor, rings and parallel bars. Along with women's artistic team, Rose secured gold medals in uneven bars and floor exercise.
Meghan Chu showcased notable gymnastics proficiency by winning 5 out of 6 events. She secured gold in team, individual all-around, hoop, clubs and ribbon. Moreover, she secured a silver in the ball event.
Jayla Hang secured two gold in team and all-around. Further, she also clinched a silver in floor and two bronze medals in uneven bars and balance beam.
The list of American medal winners at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships is given below
Women’s Artistic (9 medals)
Gold - 5
- Team (Hang, Finnell, Johnson, Rose)
- Kieryn Finnell – balance beam, 13.550
- Jayla Hang – all-around, 54.800
- Simone Rose – floor exercise, 13.200
- Simone Rose – uneven bars, 13.850
Silver - 2
- Jayla Hang – floor exercise, 13.050
- Madray Johnson – all-around, 52.950
Bronze - 2
- Jayla Hang – uneven bars, 12.750
- Jayla Hang – balance beam, 12.650
Men’s Artistic (12 medals)
Gold - 6
- Team (Bock, Clinton, Leykin, Moldauer, Uemura)
- Cameron Bock – still rings, 13.950
- Yul Moldauer – all-around, 84.600
- Yul Moldauer – parallel bars, 14.700
- Yul Moldauer – still rings, 13.950
- Yul Moldauer – floor exercise, 14.250
Silver - 3
- Cameron Bock – all-around, 84.150
- Cameron Bock – parallel bars, 14.250
- Danila Leykin – pommel horse, 12.650
Bronze - 3
- Cameron Bock – high bar, 13.750
- Caden Clinton – pommel horse, 13.800
- Danila Leykin – high bar, 13.500
Rhythmic (20 medals)
Gold - 11
- Team (Chin, Chong, Chu, Golovan, Kim, De la Rosa)
- Jaelyn Chin – ball, 31.750
- Isabella Chong – hoop, 30.300
- Isabella Chong – clubs, 30.300
- Megan Chu – senior all-around, 126.100
- Megan Chu – hoop, 33.150
- Megan Chu – clubs, 32.700
- Megan Chu – ribbon, 29.600
- Natalia de la Rosa – junior all-around, 112.700
- Natalia de la Rosa – ball, 29.800
- Natalia de la Rosa – ribbon, 29.550
Silver - 9
- Jaelyn Chin – senior all-around, 124.300
- Jaelyn Chin – hoop, 33.150
- Jaelyn Chin – clubs, 32.250
- Megan Chu – ball, 31.200
- Dawn Kim – junior all-around, 111.300
- Dawn Kim – ball, 28.850
- Dawn Kim – ribbon, 27.500
- Yana Golovan – ribbon, 28.450
- Natalia de la Rosa – clubs, 30.300
Trampoline and Tumbling (5 medals)
Gold - 2
- Women’s Team (Danley, DeHanes, Edelman, Mytnik)
- Alexander Rozenshteyn – junior men’s individual trampoline, 52.010
Silver - 1
- Grace Danley – junior women’s individual trampoline, 49.100
Bronze - 2
- Men’s Team – Erkert, Maccagnan, Rozenshteyn, Vogel (193.800)
- Ryan Maccagnan – senior men’s individual trampoline, 57.800