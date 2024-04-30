Pacific Rim Championships 2024 Final Medal Tally- USA dominates the table with 46 medals

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, gymnastics fans witnessed a few electrifying performances at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.

The 2024 Pacific Rim Championships were held from April 21, 2024 at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Colombia. The championships concluded on April 28, 2024 with the American squad dominating the medal tally with a total of 46 medals.

The USA squad secured 24 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze medals to top the medal tally. They were followed by the Columbian squad, competing at the home arena, with 25 medals, including six gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals.

The Canadian squad stood third on the medal tally, bagging 34 (five gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze) medals. Panama and Mexico secured the next two places with eight and 14 medals, respectively.

Medal Tally Table at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

United States



24



15



7



46



Colombia



6



7



12



25



Canada



5



10



19



34



Panama



5



1



2



8



Mexico



4



6



4



14



Philippines



3



3



2



8



Japan



3



1



0



4



Chile



1



3



0



4

Peru 1



1



1



3



Costa Rica



1



0



0



1



Guatemala



0



3



2



5



New Zealand



0



2



0



2



Hong Kong



0



1



1



2



Australia



0



1



0



1



Yul Moldauer, Simone Rose and Jayla Hang secure multiple medals at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

Yul Moldauer, Simone Rose and Jayla Hang displayed their exceptional gymnastics skills and prowess after dominating multiple events at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.

The and 2024 Winter Cup gold medalist Moldauer secured five gold medals at the champiosnhips, including the men's artistic team, all-around, floor, rings and parallel bars. Along with women's artistic team, Rose secured gold medals in uneven bars and floor exercise.

Meghan Chu showcased notable gymnastics proficiency by winning 5 out of 6 events. She secured gold in team, individual all-around, hoop, clubs and ribbon. Moreover, she secured a silver in the ball event.

Jayla Hang secured two gold in team and all-around. Further, she also clinched a silver in floor and two bronze medals in uneven bars and balance beam.

The list of American medal winners at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships is given below

Women’s Artistic (9 medals)

Gold - 5

Team (Hang, Finnell, Johnson, Rose)

Kieryn Finnell – balance beam, 13.550

Jayla Hang – all-around, 54.800

Simone Rose – floor exercise, 13.200

Simone Rose – uneven bars, 13.850

Silver - 2

Jayla Hang – floor exercise, 13.050

Madray Johnson – all-around, 52.950

Bronze - 2

Jayla Hang – uneven bars, 12.750

Jayla Hang – balance beam, 12.650

Men’s Artistic (12 medals)

Gold - 6

Team (Bock, Clinton, Leykin, Moldauer, Uemura)

Cameron Bock – still rings, 13.950

Yul Moldauer – all-around, 84.600

Yul Moldauer – parallel bars, 14.700

Yul Moldauer – still rings, 13.950

Yul Moldauer – floor exercise, 14.250

Silver - 3

Cameron Bock – all-around, 84.150

Cameron Bock – parallel bars, 14.250

Danila Leykin – pommel horse, 12.650

Bronze - 3

Cameron Bock – high bar, 13.750

Caden Clinton – pommel horse, 13.800

Danila Leykin – high bar, 13.500

Rhythmic (20 medals)

Gold - 11

Team (Chin, Chong, Chu, Golovan, Kim, De la Rosa)

Jaelyn Chin – ball, 31.750

Isabella Chong – hoop, 30.300

Isabella Chong – clubs, 30.300

Megan Chu – senior all-around, 126.100

Megan Chu – hoop, 33.150

Megan Chu – clubs, 32.700

Megan Chu – ribbon, 29.600

Natalia de la Rosa – junior all-around, 112.700

Natalia de la Rosa – ball, 29.800

Natalia de la Rosa – ribbon, 29.550

Silver - 9

Jaelyn Chin – senior all-around, 124.300

Jaelyn Chin – hoop, 33.150

Jaelyn Chin – clubs, 32.250

Megan Chu – ball, 31.200

Dawn Kim – junior all-around, 111.300

Dawn Kim – ball, 28.850

Dawn Kim – ribbon, 27.500

Yana Golovan – ribbon, 28.450

Natalia de la Rosa – clubs, 30.300

Trampoline and Tumbling (5 medals)

Gold - 2

Women’s Team (Danley, DeHanes, Edelman, Mytnik)

Alexander Rozenshteyn – junior men’s individual trampoline, 52.010

Silver - 1

Grace Danley – junior women’s individual trampoline, 49.100

Bronze - 2

Men’s Team – Erkert, Maccagnan, Rozenshteyn, Vogel (193.800)

Ryan Maccagnan – senior men’s individual trampoline, 57.800