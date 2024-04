Pacific Rim Championships 2024 Final Results: Yul Moldauer and Jayla Hang shine as all-around on final day

The Pacific Rim Championships 2024 concluded on April 28 at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, California. All the gymnasts and the participants delivered remarkable performances and achieved commendable feats on the last day of the event.

Two-time World Championships bronze medalist Yul Moldauer from Team USA clinched gold in the men's all-around with scores of 14.550. From the women's team, the World Championships silver medalist, Jayla Hang, clinched gold in the all-around category with scores of 54.800.

From Jayla Hang to Simone Rose and Yul Moldauer to Cameron Bock, every gymnast of Team USA gave an extraordinary performance. The USA nabbed a total of 46 medals with their combined effort and excellence.

The results for all the events from the final day of the Pacific Rim Championships have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Results of the Pacific Rim Championships- Final day

Men's Senior Events

Floor Exercise

1st - Yul Moldauer - 14.250

2nd - Benjamin Stein - 13.550

3rd - Sam Zakutney - 13.350

4th - Kaim Uemura - 13.300

5th - John Ivan Cruz - 13.050

Pommel Horse

1st - Jayson Rampersad -14.700

2nd - Zach Clay - 14.350

3rd - Caden Clinton - 13.800

4th - Cameron Bock - 13.500

5th - Andres Valverde - 12.550

Rings

1st - Cameron Bock - 13.950

2nd - Yul Moldauer - 13.950

3rd - Chris Kaji - 13.800

4th - Matthew Davies - 13.200

5th - Rene Cournoyer - 13.200

Vaults

1st - John Ivan Xruz - 14.450

2nd - Ka Ki NG - 13.925

3rd - Juancho Besana - 13.900

4th - Ricardo Omar torres Moreno - 13.825

5th - Man Hin Frankie LEE - 13.725

Parallel Balls

1st - Yum Moldauer - 14.700

2nd - Cameron Bock - 14.250

3rd - Rene Cournoyer - 14.200

4th - Sam Zakutney - 14.150

5th - Jhordan Estiven Castro Quintero - 13.150

Horizontal Bar

1st - Sam Zakutney - 14.250

2nd - Rene Cournoyer - 14.100

3rd - Cameron Bock - 13.750

4th - Blair Stewart - 13.050

5th - Yul Moldauer - 12.700

All-Around

1st - Yul Moldauer

2nd - Cameron Bock

3rd - Rene Cournoyer

Junior Men's Events

Floor Exercise

1st - Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo - 13.500

2nd - Juan David Hernandez Andrade - 13.350

3rd - Keynher Camili Vera Carrascal - 13.300

4th - Eli Pullen - 12.700

5th - Thomas Eden Mejia Cartagena - 12.650

Pommel Horse

1st - Juan David Hernandez Andrade - 13.000

2nd - Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo - 12.650

3rd - Aaron Francisco Ibarra Osuna - 12.650

4th - Yan Dairon Zabala Arevalo - 12.650

5th - Danila Leykin - 12.650

Rings

1st - Keynher Camilo Vera Carrascal - 13.100

2nd - Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo - 12.450

3rd - Dario Mauricio Solorza - 12.200

4th - Juan David Hernandez Andrade - 12.150

5th - Eli Pullen - 12.150

Vaults

1st - Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo - 14.025

2nd - Agustin Espinzo - 13.900

3rd - Ching CHEUNG - 13.875

4th - Juan David Hernandez Andrade - 13.650

5th - Keynher Camilo Vera Carrascal - 13.400

Parallel Balls

1st - Manuel Antonio Lopez Castro - 13.900

2nd - William Hansen Cooper - 12.580

3rd - Aaron Francisco Ibarra Osuna - 12.750

4th - Dario Mauricio Solorza - 12.700

5th - Thomas Eden Mejia Cartagena - 12.700

Horizontal Bars

1st - Keynher Camilo Vera Carrascal - 14.350

2nd - Manuel Antonio Lopez Castro - 13.700

3rd - Dania Leykin - 13.500

4th - Juan David Hernandez Andrade - 12.400

5th - Augustin Espinoza - 11.450

All-Around

1st - Camilo Vera

2nd - Karl Eldrew Yulo

3rd - David Hernandez

Women Senior Events

Vault

1st - Franciny Morales - 12.700

2nd - Ava Fitzgerald - 12.650

3rd - Ancilla Mari 12.200

4th - Nataly Rodriguez - 12.175

5th - Alix Sanchez - 12.000

Uneven Bars

1st - Simone Rose - 12.850

2nd - Evandra Zlobec - 12.850

3rd - Jayla Hang - 12.750

4th - Ana Mendez - 12.300

5th - Kahlyn Lawson - 12.300

Balance Beam

1st - Kieryn Finnell - 13.550

2nd - Amy Jorgensen - 12.650

3rd - Jayla Hang - 12.650

4th - Kahlyn Lawson - 12.500

5th - Fabiola Diaz - 12.400

Floor Exercises

1st - Simone Rose - 13.200

2nd - Jayla Hang - 13.050

3rd - Maddison Hajjar - 12.900

4th - Kahlyn Lawson - 12.700

5th -Ava Baddeley - 12.400

All-Around

1st - Jayla Hang

2nd - Madray Johnson

3rd - Kahlyn Lawson