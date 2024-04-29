Pacific Rim Championships 2024 Medal Tally- USA tops the table with 23 golds

TEAM USA dominated the medal tally at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships in Cali with a total of 45 medals.

The American contingent topped the medal tally after securing a total of 23 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 7 bronze medals. They was followed by host nation Colombia, who collected 24 medals, including 6 gold and silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

The Canadian team settled in third place after bagging 34 medals consisting 5 gold medals, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals.

On that note, lets take a look at the events the American squad secured medals in at the Pacific Rim Championships.

Gold medals for Team USA at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

Yul Moldauer secured gold medals in the men's all-around, floor and parallel bars event at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.

Out the 23 gold medals that the American squad collected at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships, Yul Moldauer secured four gold medals in men's all-around, team, floor and parallel bars event. Simone Rose topped the women's uneven bars, floor exercise and team events.

Megan Chu dominated four out of five senior women's rhythmic gymnastics events, inlcuding individual all-around, hoop, ribbon, and clubs. Cameron Bock showed his outstanding gymnastics skills in the men's team and rings. Natalia de la Rosa showed her prowess in the junior events by securing three out of five junior women's rhythmic gymnastics events.

The list of gold medal winners is given below.

Women's Artistic team (Jayla Hang, Madray Johnson, Simone Rose, and Kieryn Finnell ) Men's Artistic team (Yul Moldauer, Cameron Bock, Kai Uemura, Caden Clinton, and Danila Leykin Women's Rhythmic gymnastics - Jaelyn Chin, Isabella Chong, Megan Chu, Yana Golovan, Dawn Kim, and Natalia de la Rosa Men's All-Around - Yul Moldauer Men's Floor exercise - Yul Moldauer Men's Rings - Cameron Bock Men's Parallel Bars - Yul Moldauer Women's All-Around - Jayla Hang Women's Uneven Bars - Simone Rose Women's Balance Beam - Kieryn Finnell Women's Floor exercise - Simone Rose Women's Individual All-Around - Megan Chu Women's Hoop - Megan Chu Women's Ribbon - Megan Chu Women's Ball - Jaelyn Chin Women's Clubs - Megan Chu Junior women's Individual All-Around - Natalia de la Rosa Junior women's Hoop - Isabella Chong Junior women's Ribbon - Natalia de la Rosa Junior women's Ball - Natalia de la Rosa Junior women's Clubs - Isabella Chong Women's Trampoline team - Grace Danley, Ava DeHanes, Leah Edelman, and Alexandra Mytnik Men's Trampoline individual - Alexander Rozenshteyn

Silver medals for Team USA at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

Men's All-Around - Cameron Bock Men's Rings - Yul Moldauer Men's Parallel Bars - Cameron Bock Women's All-Around - Madray Johnson Women's Floor exercise - Jayla Hang Women's Individual All-Around - Jaelyn Chin Women's Hoop - Jaelyn Chin Women's Ribbon - Yana Golovan Women's Ball - Megan Chu Women's Clubs - Jaelyn Chin Junior women's Individual All-Around - Dawn Kim Junior women's Ribbon - Dawn Kim Junior women's Ball - Dawn Kim Junior women's Clubs - Natalia de la Rosa Women's Trampoline individual - Grace Danley

Bronze medals for Team USA at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

Men's Pommel Horse - Caden Clinton Men's Horizontal Bar - Cameron Bock Junior Men's Horizontal Bar -Danila Leykin Women's Uneven Bars - Jayla Hang Women's Balance Beam - Jayla Hang Men's Trampoline team - Nate Erkert, Ryan Maccagnan, Alexander Rozenshteyn, and Elijah Vogel Men's Trampoline individual - Ryan Maccagnan