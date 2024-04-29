  • home icon
  • Pacific Rim Championships 2024 Medal Tally- USA tops the table with 23 golds

Pacific Rim Championships 2024 Medal Tally- USA tops the table with 23 golds

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Apr 29, 2024 06:56 GMT
Team USA dominated the medal tally at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.
Team USA dominated the medal tally at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.

TEAM USA dominated the medal tally at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships in Cali with a total of 45 medals.

The American contingent topped the medal tally after securing a total of 23 gold medals, 15 silver medals and 7 bronze medals. They was followed by host nation Colombia, who collected 24 medals, including 6 gold and silver medals, and 12 bronze medals.

The Canadian team settled in third place after bagging 34 medals consisting 5 gold medals, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals.

On that note, lets take a look at the events the American squad secured medals in at the Pacific Rim Championships.

Gold medals for Team USA at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

Yul Moldauer secured gold medals in the men&#039;s all-around, floor and parallel bars event at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.
Yul Moldauer secured gold medals in the men's all-around, floor and parallel bars event at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.

Out the 23 gold medals that the American squad collected at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships, Yul Moldauer secured four gold medals in men's all-around, team, floor and parallel bars event. Simone Rose topped the women's uneven bars, floor exercise and team events.

Megan Chu dominated four out of five senior women's rhythmic gymnastics events, inlcuding individual all-around, hoop, ribbon, and clubs. Cameron Bock showed his outstanding gymnastics skills in the men's team and rings. Natalia de la Rosa showed her prowess in the junior events by securing three out of five junior women's rhythmic gymnastics events.

The list of gold medal winners is given below.

  1. Women's Artistic team (Jayla Hang, Madray Johnson, Simone Rose, and Kieryn Finnell )
  2. Men's Artistic team (Yul Moldauer, Cameron Bock, Kai Uemura, Caden Clinton, and Danila Leykin
  3. Women's Rhythmic gymnastics - Jaelyn Chin, Isabella Chong, Megan Chu, Yana Golovan, Dawn Kim, and Natalia de la Rosa
  4. Men's All-Around - Yul Moldauer
  5. Men's Floor exercise - Yul Moldauer
  6. Men's Rings - Cameron Bock
  7. Men's Parallel Bars - Yul Moldauer
  8. Women's All-Around - Jayla Hang
  9. Women's Uneven Bars - Simone Rose
  10. Women's Balance Beam - Kieryn Finnell
  11. Women's Floor exercise - Simone Rose
  12. Women's Individual All-Around - Megan Chu
  13. Women's Hoop - Megan Chu
  14. Women's Ribbon - Megan Chu
  15. Women's Ball - Jaelyn Chin
  16. Women's Clubs - Megan Chu
  17. Junior women's Individual All-Around - Natalia de la Rosa
  18. Junior women's Hoop - Isabella Chong
  19. Junior women's Ribbon - Natalia de la Rosa
  20. Junior women's Ball - Natalia de la Rosa
  21. Junior women's Clubs - Isabella Chong
  22. Women's Trampoline team - Grace Danley, Ava DeHanes, Leah Edelman, and Alexandra Mytnik
  23. Men's Trampoline individual - Alexander Rozenshteyn

Silver medals for Team USA at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

  1. Men's All-Around - Cameron Bock
  2. Men's Rings - Yul Moldauer
  3. Men's Parallel Bars - Cameron Bock
  4. Women's All-Around - Madray Johnson
  5. Women's Floor exercise - Jayla Hang
  6. Women's Individual All-Around - Jaelyn Chin
  7. Women's Hoop - Jaelyn Chin
  8. Women's Ribbon - Yana Golovan
  9. Women's Ball - Megan Chu
  10. Women's Clubs - Jaelyn Chin
  11. Junior women's Individual All-Around - Dawn Kim
  12. Junior women's Ribbon - Dawn Kim
  13. Junior women's Ball - Dawn Kim
  14. Junior women's Clubs - Natalia de la Rosa
  15. Women's Trampoline individual - Grace Danley

Bronze medals for Team USA at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships

  1. Men's Pommel Horse - Caden Clinton
  2. Men's Horizontal Bar - Cameron Bock
  3. Junior Men's Horizontal Bar -Danila Leykin
  4. Women's Uneven Bars - Jayla Hang
  5. Women's Balance Beam - Jayla Hang
  6. Men's Trampoline team - Nate Erkert, Ryan Maccagnan, Alexander Rozenshteyn, and Elijah Vogel
  7. Men's Trampoline individual - Ryan Maccagnan

