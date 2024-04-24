Pacific Rim Championships 2024: Trampoline and Rhythmic Gymnastics Results

The Pacific Rim Championships 2024 is the first to be held since 2018. The 2020 iteration of the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and no plans were made for 2022. This year it is scheduled to take place from April 21 to 28, 2024 at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Columbia.

It includes men's and women's artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and aerobic gymnastics. Multiple top-notch athletes like Trinity Thomas are a part of this event.

On April 21, the Individual senior trampoline, and Rhythmic hoop and ball qualifications took place. On April 22, the Individual junior trampoline, and Rhythmic clubs and ribbon qualifications were held.

And on April 23, the Individual junior and senior trampoline finals, the Rhythmic hoop and ball finals, and Rhythmic clubs and ribbon finals were held. The results for the finals of the Pacific Rim Championships have been released.

Results for the Pacific Rim Championships 2024

Individual Senior Men 's Trampoline Qualifications

1st - Ryosuke Sakai - 59.950

2nd- Yusei Matsumoto - 57.940

3rd - Daiki Kishi - 57.680

4th - Keegan Soehn - 57.500

5th - Ryan Maccagnan 57.180

6th - Manuel Sierra - 55.400

7th - Aldo Zuniga - 54.630

8th - Jose Marin - 54.180

9th - Kanato Tsukuzu - 52.080

10th- Miguel Valencia - 48.380

Individual Senior Women Trampoline Qualifications

1st - Yuka Misawa - 53.870

2nd- Dafne Navarro - 53.640

3rd - Ava Dehanes - 52.790

4th - Leah Edelman - 51.650

5th - Rachel Tam - 51.480

6th - Gabriella Flynn - 51.440

7th - Nicole Castellanos- 50.690

8th - Veronica Borges - 48.760

9th - Anny Sanchez - 47.660

10th - Gilary Riascos - 46.4404

Individual Trampoline Senior Men's Final

1st - Ryosuke Sakai - 58.670

2nd- Yusei Matsumoto - 58.290

3rd - Ryan Maccagnan - 57.800

4th - Jose Marin - 55.040

5th - Miguel Valencia - 50.520

Individual Trampoline Senior Women's Final

1st - Yuka Misawa - 54.000

2nd - Dafne Navarro - 52.970

3rd - Gabriella Flynn - 52.340

4th - Ava Dehanes - 52.180

5th - Leah Edelman - 50.560

Individual Trampoline Junior Men's Final

1st - Alexander Rozenshteyn - 52.010

2nd - Gabriel Pinzon - 49.910

3rd - Triston Bloom - 49.250

Individual Trampoline Junior Women's Final

1st - Amyylia Leopre - 49.300

2nd - Grace Danley - 49.100

3rd - Brooklyn Lee-Mcmeeken - 34.650

Rhythmic hoop and ball finals Senior

Pacific Rim Championships 2024

Hoop

1st - Megan Chu - 33.150

2nd - Jaelyn Chin - 33.150

3rd - Suzanna Shahbazian - 30.250

4th - Oriana Cinas - 28.250

5th - Tatiana Cocsanova - 26.850

Ball

1st - Jaelyn Chin -31.750

2nd - Megan Chu - 31.200

3rd - Suzanna Shahbazian -29.500

4th - Tatiana Cocsanova - 27.850

5th - Oriana Vinas - 26.600

Clubs

1st - Megan Chu - 32.700

2nd - Jaelyn Chin - 32.250

3rd - Tatiana Cocsanova - 30.700

Ribbons

1st - Megan Chu - 29.600

2nd - Yana Golovan - 28.450

3rd - Suzanna Shahbazian - 27.950

Rhythmic hoop and ball finals Junior

Hoops

1st - Isabella Chong - 30.300

2nd - Jana Alemam - 26.250

3rd - Eva Cao - 25.700

Ball

1st - Natalie De La Rosa - 29.800

2nd - Dawn Kim - 28.850

3rd - Eva Cao - 26.300

Clubs

1st - Isabella Chong - 30.300

2nd - Natalie De La Rosa - 30.300

3rd - Kate Vetricean - 25.800

Ribbons

1st - Natalie De La Rosa - 29.550

2nd - Dawn Kim - 27.500

3rd - Jana Alemam - 24.700