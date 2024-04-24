Pacific Rim Championships 2024: Trampoline and Rhythmic Gymnastics Results

The Pacific Rim Championships 2024 is the first to be held since 2018. The 2020 iteration of the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and no plans were made for 2022. This year it is scheduled to take place from April 21 to 28, 2024 at the Coliseo El Pueblo in Cali, Columbia.
It includes men's and women's artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and aerobic gymnastics. Multiple top-notch athletes like Trinity Thomas are a part of this event.
On April 21, the Individual senior trampoline, and Rhythmic hoop and ball qualifications took place. On April 22, the Individual junior trampoline, and Rhythmic clubs and ribbon qualifications were held.
And on April 23, the Individual junior and senior trampoline finals, the Rhythmic hoop and ball finals, and Rhythmic clubs and ribbon finals were held. The results for the finals of the Pacific Rim Championships have been released.
Results for the Pacific Rim Championships 2024
Individual Senior Men 's Trampoline Qualifications
1st - Ryosuke Sakai - 59.950
2nd- Yusei Matsumoto - 57.940
3rd - Daiki Kishi - 57.680
4th - Keegan Soehn - 57.500
5th - Ryan Maccagnan 57.180
6th - Manuel Sierra - 55.400
7th - Aldo Zuniga - 54.630
8th - Jose Marin - 54.180
9th - Kanato Tsukuzu - 52.080
10th- Miguel Valencia - 48.380
Individual Senior Women Trampoline Qualifications
1st - Yuka Misawa - 53.870
2nd- Dafne Navarro - 53.640
3rd - Ava Dehanes - 52.790
4th - Leah Edelman - 51.650
5th - Rachel Tam - 51.480
6th - Gabriella Flynn - 51.440
7th - Nicole Castellanos- 50.690
8th - Veronica Borges - 48.760
9th - Anny Sanchez - 47.660
10th - Gilary Riascos - 46.4404
Individual Trampoline Senior Men's Final
1st - Ryosuke Sakai - 58.670
2nd- Yusei Matsumoto - 58.290
3rd - Ryan Maccagnan - 57.800
4th - Jose Marin - 55.040
5th - Miguel Valencia - 50.520
Individual Trampoline Senior Women's Final
1st - Yuka Misawa - 54.000
2nd - Dafne Navarro - 52.970
3rd - Gabriella Flynn - 52.340
4th - Ava Dehanes - 52.180
5th - Leah Edelman - 50.560
Individual Trampoline Junior Men's Final
1st - Alexander Rozenshteyn - 52.010
2nd - Gabriel Pinzon - 49.910
3rd - Triston Bloom - 49.250
Individual Trampoline Junior Women's Final
1st - Amyylia Leopre - 49.300
2nd - Grace Danley - 49.100
3rd - Brooklyn Lee-Mcmeeken - 34.650
Rhythmic hoop and ball finals Senior
Hoop
1st - Megan Chu - 33.150
2nd - Jaelyn Chin - 33.150
3rd - Suzanna Shahbazian - 30.250
4th - Oriana Cinas - 28.250
5th - Tatiana Cocsanova - 26.850
Ball
1st - Jaelyn Chin -31.750
2nd - Megan Chu - 31.200
3rd - Suzanna Shahbazian -29.500
4th - Tatiana Cocsanova - 27.850
5th - Oriana Vinas - 26.600
Clubs
1st - Megan Chu - 32.700
2nd - Jaelyn Chin - 32.250
3rd - Tatiana Cocsanova - 30.700
Ribbons
1st - Megan Chu - 29.600
2nd - Yana Golovan - 28.450
3rd - Suzanna Shahbazian - 27.950
Rhythmic hoop and ball finals Junior
Hoops
1st - Isabella Chong - 30.300
2nd - Jana Alemam - 26.250
3rd - Eva Cao - 25.700
Ball
1st - Natalie De La Rosa - 29.800
2nd - Dawn Kim - 28.850
3rd - Eva Cao - 26.300
Clubs
1st - Isabella Chong - 30.300
2nd - Natalie De La Rosa - 30.300
3rd - Kate Vetricean - 25.800
Ribbons
1st - Natalie De La Rosa - 29.550
2nd - Dawn Kim - 27.500
3rd - Jana Alemam - 24.700