Parents heckle transgender athlete AB Hernandez during California state semifinals after dominating girls events

The transgender high school track star, AB Hernandez, has recently received backlash from parents during the CIF Track & Field State Prelims. The rising talent of Jurupa Valley High School, has qualified for three track and field events at the Prelims.

AB Hernandez is currently ranked No.1 in the state in the girls’ triple jump athletic event. The athlete recently competed in the California Interscholastic Federation's Southern Sectional Track and Field Prelims, and won the triple jump event with 40’2”. In the girls' long jump event, she registered a 19’2” jump, registering the third position, and in the high jump event, the athlete clinched the eight position.

She won the River Valley League championships in three events: high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Hernandez won the triple jump with more than six feet as compared to other athletes. The athlete won the top spot in the high jump event by a foot and the long jump event by more than three feet, as per Sports Illustrated.

During the athletic meet, Hernandez, who is a transgender athlete competing in the girls' sports category, received retaliation from parents as she dominated the track events. One of the parents mentioned,

Trending

"That's a boy"

Expand Tweet

The transgender athlete, AB Hernandez, lives in Jurupa Valley, California. She has three sisters and a mother, Nereyda Hernandez.

Transgender track star AB Hernandez reflects on wins, training, and future goals

In the River Valley League Championships, AB Hernandez won three events. During the post-meet interview, the athlete shared her thoughts on winning, clinching victories with her team and her future goals.

"Very excited. I don't know, after long I was like, may be I am not going to do as good as triple but now that I have performed pretty well, I just keep telling myslef you are No.1, it’s yours to lose. If you loose it, it's fine but just keep that drive to get it back. Means a lot, I mean my teamm you know we were out there but we were like nervous, like we just got it, just lock in, just run your run and whatever happens, happens."

She continued,

"Push more, workout more, get further, hopefully, I hit a 41 [footer] this year if it’s possible. Preferably at state so that I can possibly win. But keep pushing myself harder."

The track star's grandparents settled in the United States after leaving Mexico and El Salvador. She was raised by them and she followed the principles of the Catholic Church.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More