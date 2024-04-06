Paris Marathon 2024: Event Information, Participating athletes, Where to watch and more

With the excitement building for the 2024 Paris Olympics to be held in three months, the host city is all set to welcome athletes from all over the world for the 47th edition of the Paris Marathon.

This year's event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with more than 54,000 runners set to compete. The marathon route will treat the runners with a few iconic landmarks, including the Place de la Concorde, the Opéra Garnier, the Louvre, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Musée d’Orsay, the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais and the Hippodrome d’Auteuil.

The women's and men's elite races will commence at 7:00 am GMT, and the disabled wheelchair races will begin before them at 6:55 am GMT.

Athletes to compete at the Paris Marathon 2024

Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates after winning the women's race during the Virgin Money London Marathon in the United Kingdom on April 22, 2018, in London, England.

The 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist in the 5000m, four-time world champion, and three-time World Major Marathons medalist, Vivian Cheruiyot will step on the marathon track as a formidable contender to secure the victory. The 40-year-old Kenyan athlete recorded her personal best at the 2018 London Marathon after clocking a stunning time of 2:18.31.

She will face the French runner Marjolaine Nicolas, who will vie to taste the victory in front of the home crowd. Nicolas registered her marathon personal best on December 4, 2022, by recording a time of 2:33.26. Another French athlete, Lea Navarro, will vie for the title. Her personal best time in a marathon was recorded in December 2023, clocking 2:36.54.

The athletes will lock horns with a strong Ethiopian squad, including the World Champion medalist Gelete Burka, Rahma Tusa ( personal beat - 2:19.33), Haven Hailu Desse, and Buzunesh Getachew.

The men's lineup will feature Kenyan runners Hillary Kipsambu, Brimin Kipkorir, and Ethiopian runners Mekuant Ayenew and Bazezew Asmare. All the mentioned athletes have recorded their personal best times of under 2:05.00.

Japan's Yuki Kawauchi will face Elisha Rotich, who recorded his marathon personal best time of 2:04.21 at the 2021 Paris Marathon. The 21-year-old Ethiopian athlete Abeje Ayana will vie to defend the victory in the French capital. Ayana secured the top position in his debut marathon at the 2023 edition of the Paris Marathon after registering an impressive time of 2:07:15.

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Marathon?

Fans excited to watch and follow the marathon on the weekend can tune in to Roku Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV for live updates. They can also view the marathon after downloading the FloSports app. Flo track will also stream the marathon.