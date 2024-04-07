Paris Marathon 2024 Results: Ethiopia shines as Mulugeta Uma And Mestawut Fikir win men's and women's crown

The Paris Marathon 2024 is over, and the results have brought some unexpected names to the spotlight. Ethiopia was the show stealer in both the men's and women's elite events, as Mulugeta Uma took gold in the men's, while Mestawut Fikir took home the women's crown.

Going into the marathon, the favorites for the men's titles were Uma’s compatriot and defending champion Abeje Ayana, as well as Kenyan record holder in this event, Elisha Rotich.

However, Uma pulled off an upset for the ages, when he knocked off a little over 30 seconds from his personal best to clock a 02:05:34 for the title. Joining him on the podium in second place was Kenya’s Titus Kipruto, while 2021 champion Rotich came in third.

On the women's end, marathon debutant Mestawut Fikir surprised audiences when she raced to gold ahead of veterans such as Gelete Burka and Vivian Cheruiyot. Fikri is a specialist of the 10k but clocked a 02:20:45 in Paris for her gold.

In second place just three seconds behind the Ethiopian was her compatriot Enat Tirusew. Meanwhile, Vivian Cheruiyot's marathon title drought continued as she was forced to settle for third.

Paris Marathon 2024: Elite Men's and Women's top finishers

Paris Marathon Elite Men's Top 20

Mulugeta Uma - 02:05:33 Titus Kipruto - 02:05:48 Elisha Rotich - 02:06:54 Bethwell Kipkemboi - 02:07:08 Cosmas Muteti - 02:07:37 Deso Gelmisa - 02:07:39 Mathias Kyburz - 02:07:44 Dejane Megersa - 02:08:41 Abeje Ayana - 02:09:04 Edwin Kibichiy - 02:10:41 Stepan Kiselev - 02:14:30 Adrien Toucas - 02:17:06 Antoine Villechenaud - 02:18:37 Aki Nummela - 02:20:12 Benjamin Grenetier - 02:20:21 Ketema Behailu - 02:20:48 Louis-Marie Kerrand - 02:21:28 Bereket Zeleke - 02:21:41 Edouard Dupas - 02:21:47 Pierre Caron - 02:22:12

Paris Marathon Elite Women's Top 20

Mestawut Fikir - 02:20:45 Enat Tirusew - 02:20:48 Vivian Cheruiyot - 02:21:46 Valentina Mateiko - 02:24:21 Rahma Tusa - 02:24:48 Yenenesh Dinkesa - 02:26:00 Medina Armino - 02:26:01 Ethlemahu Sintayehu - 02:26:03 Emily Arusio - 02:26:08 Adanech Anbesa - 02:30:51 Loreta Kancyte - 02:33:53 Risper Biyaki Gesabwa - 02:33:59 Catalina Langlois - 02:44:55 Maëlle Lacroix - 02:49:01 Alice Michel -02:50:02 Apolline Moreau - 02:51:50 Florie Regnart - 02:52:28 Anne Sophie Louf - 02:52:52 Stéphanie Gicquel - 02:52:59 Marie Helene Bidart - 02:58:19

Paris Marathon 2024: Men's and Women's open category winners

Meanwhile, the Paris Marathon 2024 dished up some impressive action even outside of the elite races. The event saw a historic 40,000+ participants this time around, and even competitors in the non-elite categories clocked some impressive times.

In the men’s open event, it was Switzerland’s Sullivan Brunet who came first, with a time of 02:23:27. In second and third place were Frenchmen Pierre-Yves Facomprez and Anthony Pontier, who finished three and four minutes behind Brunet.

Meanwhile, the open women's category was dominated by the host country. French runners Laurie Maleysson, Camille Massol, and Elisa Ravet took the top three positions, all finishing within a minute of each other.