Paris Olympics 2024 basketball: Schedule, USA Team and how to buy tickets

The Paris Olympics 2024 is just over a couple of months away. Along with other events, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board has also released the schedule for basketball.

All the top basketball players are lined up to make the Paris experience magical for the fans. It will start on 27 July and will continue till 11 August 2024. The preliminary 5 on 5 basketball matches will be held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille and the final phase will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Basketball schedule in the Paris Olympics

Day 1, 27 July, Saturday

Men's Group Phase- Group A - Australia vs Winner OQT ESP Men's Group Phase- Group B- Germany vs Japan Men's Group Phase- Group B- France vs WInner OQT LAT Men's Group Phase- Group A- Winner OQT GRE vs Canada

Day 2, 28 July, Sunday

Men's Group Phase- Group C- South Sudan vs Winner OQT PUR Women's Group Phase- Group A- Spain vs China Men's Group Phase- Group C- Serbia vs United States Women's Group Phase- Group A- Serbia vs Puerto Rico

Day 3, 29 July, Monday

Women's Group Phase- Group B- Nigeria vs Australia Women's Group Phase- Group C- Germany vs Belgium Women's Group Phase- Group B- Canada vs France Women's Group Phase- Group C- United States vs Japan

Day 4, 30 July, Tuesday

Men's Group Phase- Group A- Winner OQT ESP vs Winner OQT GRE Men's Group Phase- Group A- Canada vs Australia Men's Group Phase- Group B- Japan vs France Men's Group Phase- Group B- Winner OQT LAT vs Germany

Day 5, 31 July, Wednesday

Women's Group Phase- Group A- Puerto Rico vs Spain - 11:00 Women's Group Phase- Group A- China vs Serbia - 13:30 Men's Group Phase- Group C- Winner OQT PUR- Serbia - 17:15 Men's Group Phase- Group C- United States vs South Sudan - 21:00

Day 6, 1 August, Thursday

Women's Group Phase - Group C- Japan vs Germany - 11:00 Women's Group Phase - Group B- Australia vs Canada - 13:30 Women's Group Phase - Group B- France vs Nigeria - 17:15 Women's Group Phase - Group C- Belgium vs United States - 21:00

Day 7, 2 August, Friday

Men's Group Phase - Group B- Japan vs Winner OQT LAT- 11:00 Men's Group Phase - Group A- Australia vs Winner OQT GRE - 13:30 Men's Group Phase - Group A- Canada vs Winner OQT ESP - 17:15 Men's Group Phase - Group B- France vs Germany - 21:00

Day 8, 3 August, Saturday

Women's Group Phase- Group A - China vs Puerto Rico - 11:00 Women's Group phase- Group A - Serbia vs Spain - 13:30 :Men's Group Phase - Group A- Winner OQT PUR vs United States - 17:15 Men's Group Phase - Group A- Servia vs South Sudan - 21:00

Day 9, 4 August, Sunday

Women's Group Phase - Group C - Japan vs Belgium- 11:00 Women's Group Phase - Group B - Canada vs Nigeria - 13:30 Women's Group Phase - Group C - Germany vs United States - 17:15 Women's Group Phase - Group B - Australia vs France - 21:00

Day 10, 6 August, Tuesday

Men's Quarterfinal from 11:00- 21:30

Day 11, 7 August, Wednesday

Women's Quarterfinal from 11:00- 21:30

Day 12, 8 August, Thursday

Men's Semifinal at 17:30 and 21:00

Day 13, 9 August, Friday

Women's Semifinal at 16:30 and 21:00

Day 14, 10 August, Saturday

Men's Bronze Medal Game - 11:00

Men's Gold Medal Game - 21:30

Day 15, 11 August, Sunday

Women's Bronze Medal Game- 11:30

Women's Gold Medal Game - 15:30

USA Team Roster for Paris Olympics basketball

Team USA have released the finalized rister for Team USA:

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics Anthony Davis - Los Angeles Lakers Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Jrue Holiday - Boston Celtics Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat Kawhi Leonard - Los Angeles Clippers

How to buy the tickets for Paris Olympics 2024 basketball

The tickets for basketball and other events in the Paris Olympics 2024 can be purchased from the official Paris 2024 ticketing website.

