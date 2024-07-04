Paris Olympics 2024: How is gymnastics score calculated? Everything about the scoring system explained

Gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics promises to be a thrilling spectacle, where every element, including the flips, twists, and landing by the gymnasts will be thoroughly evaluated. The sport, which is jam-packed with grace, strength, and precision will be held from July 27 to August 10, 2024, at the Bercy Arena and Porte de La Chapelle Arena, with several top stars competing.
With less than 30 days left for the Olympics let us understand the intricacies of the scoring system in gymnastics. In the Olympics, the score for a gymnast is determined by two critical components, the execution score and the difficulty score. While the execution score starts at 10.0 points, the difficulty score begins at 0.
The D-panel, consisting of two judges determines the difficulty score of the gymnast's routine. The difficulty score is calculated by adding the values of the most difficult skills in the routine, including the composition requirements, difficulty of the elements, and connection value. While the eight most difficult skills are counted for female athletes, male athletes receive a score for the ten most difficult ones.
Six judges together form an E-panel to record the execution score. This score depends on the execution and artistry of a gymnast's routine. Any falls, errors in technique, and execution are liable for deductions, which ranges from 0.1 to 1.0. points. Adding up the difficulty and the execution score with any neutral deductions decides the final score.
Gymnastics schedule at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The schedule for the artistic gymnastics event at the 2024 Paris Olympics is given below:
Saturday, July 27, 2024:
11:00 - Men's Qualification - Subdivision 1
15:30 - Men's Qualification - Subdivision 2
20:00 - Men's Qualification - Subdivision 3
Sunday, July 28, 2024:
09:30 - Women's Qualification - Subdivision 1
11:40 - Women's Qualification - Subdivision 2
14:50 - Women's Qualification - Subdivision 3
18:00 - Women's Qualification - Subdivision 4
21:10 - Women's Qualification - Subdivision 5
Monday, July 29, 2024:
17:30 - Men's Team Final
Tuesday, July 30, 2024:
18:15 - Women's Team Final
Wednesday, July 31, 2024:
17:30 - Men's All-Around Final
Thursday, August 1, 2024:
18:15 - Women's All-Around Final
Saturday, August 3, 2024:
15:30 - Men's Floor Exercise Final
16:20 - Women's Vault Final
17:10 - Men's Pommel Horse Final
Sunday, August 4, 2024:
15:00 - Men's Rings Final
15:40 - Women's Uneven Bars Final
16:25 - Men's Vault Final
Monday, August 5, 2024:
11:45 - Men's Parallel Bars Final
12:36 - Women's Balance Beam Final
13:31 - Men's Horizontal Bar Final
14:20 - Women's Floor Exercise Final
All events are as per the local time.