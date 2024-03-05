The Paris Olympics 2024 is less than 150 days away, and the excitement around the sporting extravaganza is already at its highest as new ticket sales go live on the Paris Olympics website. The second ticketing session was recently launched by the organizers, and the prices for athletic events start at $26.09.

While the opening ceremony will take place on 26 July, rugby and football matches will start two days earlier. After a total of 329 events and 762 sessions, the Paris Olympics 2024 will conclude on August 11.

While there will be 32 sports this year at the Olympics, the spotlight will be on athletics and swimming. While swimming competitions will start on 27th July, athletic events will start on 2nd August and ticket sales for the same have been announced.

There are different categories of tickets and seats available with varying prices for each. Several premium hospitality packages are also on sale.

Paris Olympics 2024: Ticket prices and categories

Here is the list of Paris Olympics 2024 tickets released in the second sale, which is live currently:

Women's 100m hurdles round 1 (07/08/2024)

Category First: $299

Category A: $185

Category B: $98

Category C: $54

Category D: $26

Men's Triple Jump qualification (07/08/2024)

Category First: $1076

Category A: $750

Category B: $418

Category C: $212

Category D: $85

Women's 4x100m Relay round (08/08/2024)

Category First: $299

Category A: $185

Category B: $98

Category C: $54

Category D: $26

Women's 1500m Semi-finals heptathlon (08/08/2024)

Category A: $1065

Category B: $570

Category C: $320

Category D: $136

Men's 800m semi-finals (09/08/2024)

Category First: $299

Category A: $185

Category B: $98

Category C: $54

Category D: $26

Men's Triple Jump Final (09/08/2024)

Category First: $1076

Category A: $750

Category B: $418

Category C: $212

Category D: $92

Men's 800m final (10/08/2024)

Category A: $1065

Category B: $570

Category C: $320

Category D: $136

Paris Olympics 2024: Hospitality packages

There are various hospitality packages available as well for fans and sporting enthusiasts alike with prices starting from $201.14 at the 2024 Olympics. The highest package starts at $3,256 and includes several amenities.

Lowest Package

Starting price: $201.14

Facilities: Ticket + Lodge, Snacks and Drinks, On-site staff

Highest Package

Starting Price: $3,256

Facilities: Ticket + Lodge, on-site hospitality, shared living room, dedicated staff, modern restoration, on-site entertainment

Tickets for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 are already on sale, and the price starts at $98.