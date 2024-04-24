Payton Jordan Invitational 2024: Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The Payton Jordan Invitational 2024 is here and it promises to be a blast. Taking place on Friday, April 26, at the Cobb Track and Angell Field in California, the competition will prove to be important for both the Stanford Cardinals as well as other elite runners on the collegiate circuit.

The highlights of Friday will include the distance running events, which tend to steal the spotlight at this invitational. The men's and women's 5000 and 10,000m are scheduled to be the final competitions of the day, ensuring that fans are arrested to one last hurrah before the end of the night.

The Payton Jordan Invitational has a decorated history and is named after the legendary track coach Payton Jordan. Jordan was the head of the Stanford Cardinals track and field for two decades. Moreover, the coach was well-known globally for his heroics at the 1968 Olympics, where he led the USA to a record 24 medals, half of which were gold.

Payton Jordan Invitational: Where to watch

Fans eager to catch all the live action from the Payton Jordan Invitational can tune in to FloTrack. The channel will be live-streaming the entire competition on April 26. FloTrack requires a subscription, and a monthly plan starts at $29.99, while an annual subscription totals up to $210.

Payton Jordan Invitational: Full Schedule

Payton Jordan Invitational: Field Schedule

*The schedule is subject to change. All times noted are Eastern Time.

3:00 PM: Men’s Javelin, Women to follow (1 Flight)

3:00 PM: Men’s Hammer, Women to follow (1 Flight)

3:00 PM: Women’s Pole Vault, Men to follow (1 Flight)

3:00 PM: Men’s Long jump, women to follow (1 Flight)

4:00 PM: Men’s High Jump, Women to follow (1 Flight)

4:20 PM: Men’s Shot Put (1-2 Flights)

4:35 PM: Women’s Hammer (1 Flight)

4:35 PM: Women’s Javelin (1 Flight)

5:15 PM: Women’s Discus, Men to follow (1 Flight)

5:15 PM: Men’s Shot Put, Women to follow (1 Flight)

5:15 PM: Men’s Triple Jump, Women to follow (1 Flight)

6:35 PM: Women’s Discus (1 Flight)

Payton Jordan Invitational: Track Schedule

4:00 PM: Women’s 4x100 meter relay (Heat 1)

4:05 PM: Men’s 4x100 meter relay (Heat 1)

4:10 PM: Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles (Heat 1)

4:20 PM: Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles (Heat 1)

4:25 PM: Women’s 400 Meters (Heat 1)

4:30 PM: Men’s 400 Meters (Heat 1)

4:35 PM: Women’s 100 Meters (Heat 1)

4:40 PM: Men’s 100 Meters (Heat 1)

4:45 PM: Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles (Heat 1)

4:50 PM: Men’s 400-Meter Hurdles (Heat 1)

4:55 PM: Women’s 200 Meters (Heat 1)

5:00 PM: Men’s 200 Meters (Heat 1)

6:05 PM: Women’s 1500 Meters (Heat 4) (If Necessary)

6:12 PM: Men's 1500 Meters Heat 4 (If Necessary)

6:19 PM: Women's 1500 Meters (Heat 3)

6:26 PM: Men's 1500 Meters (Heat 3)

6:34 PM: Women’s 800 Meters (Heat 2)

6:39 PM: Men’s 800 Meters (Heat 2)

6:45 PM: Women’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase (Heat 2)

6:55 PM: Women’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase (Heat 1/Invite)

7:10 PM: Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase (Heat 2)

7:15 PM: Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase (Heat 1/Invite)

7:25 PM: Women’s 800 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)

7:30 PM: Men’s 800 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)

7:35 PM: Women’s 1500 Meters (Heat 2)

7:42 PM: Men’s 1500 Meters (Heat 2)

7:50 PM: Women’s 5000 Meters (Heat 2)

8:10 PM: Men’s 5000 Meters (Heat 2)

8:18 PM: Women’s 1500 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)

8:25 PM: Men’s 1500 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)

8:35 PM: Women’s 5000 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)

8:55 PM: Men’s 5000 Meters (Heat 1/Invite) 9:20 PM: Women’s 10,000 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)

10:00 PM: Men’s 10,000 Meters (Heat 1/Invite)