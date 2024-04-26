The Penn Relays is one of the most prestigious track and field meet in America. The 2024 iteration of this meet commenced on April 25 and the three-day meet will conclude on 27. Notably, this year is the 128th edition of the event.

Penn Relays has captivated the attention of more than 15,000 athletes from high school, college, pro, and masters categories. All of them will be seen on Franklin Field in Philadelphia for the Penn Relays 2024.

The Penn Relays was held in 1895 for the first time and since then, it has developed with more than 400 events over the three days of competition.

Upon the conclusion of Day 1 of the Penn Relays, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the action to resume. On that note, let's have a look at the schedule for Day 2.

Schedule of Day 2 of Penn Relays 2024

Track events

Morning session

HS Boys 4x800m Small Schools - 9:00 am

HS Boys 4x800m Small Schools - 9:10 am

HS Boys 4x800m Large Schools - 9:20 am

HS Boys 4x800m Large Schools - 9:30 am

PIAA JV/9 Boys 4x100 - 9:40 am

PIAA JV/9 Girls 4x100 - 9:42 am

PIAA Boys Middle School 4x100m - 9:44 am

PIAA Girls Middle School 4x100m - 9:46 am

Camden Diocese Boys 4x100m - 9:48 am

Camden Diocese Girls 4x100m -9:50 am

South Jersey Boys Middle School 4x100m -9:52 am

South Jersey Girls Middle School 4x100m -9:54 am

Wilmington Diocese Boys 4x100m - 9:56 am

Wilmington Diocese Girls 4x100m - 9:58 am

Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Boys 4x100 - 10 am

Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Girls 4x100 - 10:02 am

Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Boys 4x100 - 10:04 am

Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Girls 4x100 - 10:06 am

Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Boys 4x100 - 10:08 am

Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Girls 4x100 - 10:10 am

Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Boys 4x100 - 10:12 am

Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Girls 4x100 - 10:14 am

Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Boys 4x100 - 10:16 am

Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Girls 4x100 - 10:18 am

HS Boys 4x100m (heats) - 10:20 am

HS Boys 4x100m (heats) - 10:40 am

HS Boys 4x100m (heats) - 11 am

HS Boys 4x100m (heats) - 11:20 am

HS Boys 4x100m (heats) - 11:40 am

Philadelphia Elementary 4th Grade Shuttle Relay - 11:45 am

Philadelphia Elementary 5th Grade Shuttle Relay - 12:00 pm

HS Boys 4x100m (heats) - 12:00 pm

Philadelphia Elementary 6th Grade Shuttle Relay - 12:15 pm

Afternoon Session

College Women's DMR - 12:30 pm

College Men's DMR - 12:45 pm

College Womens 4x100, Eastern (Heats) - 12:57 pm

College Womens 4x100m College (Heats) - 1:10 pm

College Women's 4x100 Championship of America (Heast) - 1:20 pm

College Men's 4x100, Eastern (Heats)- 1:35 pm

College Men's 4x100m College (Heats) - 1:45 pm

College Men's 4x100 Championship of America (Heats) - 1:55 pm

College Women's Distance Medley Relay Championship of America - 2:25 pm

College Men's Distance Medley Relay Championship of America - 2:40 pm

College Women's 4x200m Championship of America - 2:55 pm

College Men's 4x200m Championship of America - 3:10 pm

College Women's 100m (heats) (North Straight) - 3:35 pm

College Women's 100m Hurdles (heats) (South Straight) - 3:53 pm

College Men's 100m Hurdles (heats) (North Straight) - 3:55 pm

College Men's 100m Hurdles (heats)(South Straight) - 3:55 pm

College Women's Championship of America 4x400m (heats) - 4:20 pm

College Men's Championship of America 4x400m (heats) - 4:35 pm

Evening session

College Women's Sprint Medley Championship of America - 6:30 pm

College Men's Sprint Medley Championship of America - 6:50 pm

College Women's 4x400m College (Heats) - 7:10 pm

College Women's 4x400m (heats) Eastern - 7:25 pm

College Women's 4x400m Pop Haddleton-MAC - 7:40 pm

College Women's 4x400m CTC - 7:45 pm

College Men's 4x400m College (Heats) - 7:50 pm

College Men's 4x400m (heats) Eastern - 8:05 pm

College Men's 4x400m Pop Haddleton-MAC - 8:20 pm

College Men's 4x400m CTC- 8:25 pm

Corporate Distance Medley Relay - 8:30 pm

Open/Club Women's 5000m - 8:50 pm

Open/Club Women's 5000m - 9:15 pm

Field events

Morning session

HS Boys Discus Championship - 9:00 am

HS Boys Shot Put Championship - 9:30 am

HS Boys High Jump Championship - 9:30 am

HS Boys Pole Vault Championship - 9:30 am

HS Boys Long Jump Championship - 9:30 am

HS Boys Triple Jump Championship - 9:30 am

HS Boys Javelin Championship - 10 am

Afternoon Session

College Men's Discus - 12:00 pm

College Women's Shot Put - 12:00 pm

College Men's High Jump - 12:00 pm

College Women's Long Jump - 12:00 pm

College Men's Long Jump - 12:00 pm

College Women's Pole Vault - 12:30 pm

College Men's Javelin College - 1:45 pm

College Men's Shot Put - 3:00 pm

College Women's Discus - 3:30 pm

College Women's High Jump - 4:00 pm

College Men's Pole Vault - 4:00 pm

College Women's Triple Jump - 4:00 pm

College Men's Triple Jump - 4:00 pm

College Women's Javelin - 5:15 pm

How and where to watch the 2024 Penn Relays Day 2

The Penn Relays 2024 will be held at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Penn. The track and field enthusiasts can catch the action on Flo Track.