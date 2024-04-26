Penn Relays 2024 Results Today: Savannah Sutherland and Kenneth Ikeji break records in 400m hurdles and hammer throw on Day 1

The much-awaited 2024 Penn Relays kicked off on April 25, 2024, with a few stunning performances by athletes.

The three-day event will conclude on April 27, 2024, which marks the traditional schedule i.e., the last two days before the last Saturday in April, at the oldest college stadium in the country, Franklin Field in West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The first edition of Penn Relays was held in 1895, which makes it the oldest event, and is hosted by the University of Pennsylvania.

Savannah Sutherland shattered the long-standing Penn Relays Record in the 400m hurdles

Day 1 of the 2024 Penn Relays witnessed a striking performance by Savannah Sutherland of Michigan, who shattered the long-standing record in the 400m hurdles by clocking an impressive 55.36 seconds. The previous record of 55.58 seconds was held by Lade Akinremi, which she set in 1995.

Kenneth Ikeji of Harvard surpassed his previous record of 74.12m from 2023. He registered an impressive mark of 74.15m to leave behind Christian Johnson and Aimar Simo, who recorded 69.72 and 69.39 respectively, at the 2024 Penn Relays.

The top 5 finishers of all the events on the Day of the 2024 Penn Relays are given below:

College women's 400m hurdles:

Savannah Sutherland (Michigan) - 55.36 Ken'naria Gadson (Clemson) - 56.82 Chloe Fair (Harvard) - 57.42 Saira Prince (Arizona State) - 58.01 Simone Watkins (Howard) - 58.35

College men's 400m hurdles:

Devin Nugent (Pitt) - 50.84 Ryan Matulonis (Penn) - 51.25 Markel Jones (South Florida) - 51.28 Noah Langford (Howard) - 51.47 Xavier Branker (N.C. State) - 51.59

College women's 1500m:

Teagan Schein-Becker (Rider) - 4:09.87 Aniya Mosley (Ohio State) - 4:12.34 Kileigh Kane (Penn State) - 4:13.15 Florence Caron (Penn State) - 4:13.45 Ava Duggan (Northeastern) - 4:15.37

College men's 1500m:

Collin Gilstrap (Stony Brook) - 3:42.53 Devon Comber (Villanova) - 3:43.25 Edwin Klanke (Penn) - 3:43.52 Marcus Kemp (Eastern Michigan) - 3:43.58 Max Hartke (Wisconsin) - 3:44.24

College women's 3000m steeplechase:

Olivia Morganti (Penn) - 9:57.94 Makenna Krebs (Penn State) - 10:01.29 Helena Lindsay (Georgia Tech) - 10:02.40 Azza Borovicka-Swanson (Northeastern) - 10:05.90 Kennady Fontenot (Texas A&M) - 10:06.06

College men's 3000m steeplechase:

Kristian Imroth (Eastern Kentucky) - 8:35.32 Brett Gardner (N.C. State) - 8:36.23 Patrick Thygesen (Providence) - 8:37.32 Logan Measner (Wisconsin) - 8:37.40 Caleb Jarema (Michigan) - 8:37.84

College women's 5000m championship:

Jette Beermann (Elon) - 15:42.30 Ava Earl (Northwestern) - 15:42.72 Sophia Toti (Penn State) - 15:44.89 Lilly Tuck (Providence) - 15:53.76 Mary Brady (Georgia Tech) - 15:55.20

College men's 5000m championship:

Will Coogan (North Carolina) - 13:52.60 Hunter Christopher (Youngstown State) - 13:53.37 Patrick Anderson (North Carolina) - 13:53.86 Travis Martin (UConn) - 13:55.22 Micah Wilson (Wisconsin) - 13:55.87

Leah Stephens (N.C. State) - 33:09.25 Kelsey Chmiel (N.C. State) - 33:15.66 Maggie Donahue (Georgetown) - 33:16.90 Caroline Lyerly (Tennessee) - 33:19.80 Jillian Candelino (Tennessee) - 33:30.94

Field Results on Day 1 of the 2024 Penn Relays:

College women's hammer throw College:

Abria Smith (Hampton) - 58.21 Stephanie Green (Albany) - 55.81 Sydney Freeman (N.C. State) - 55.79 Jordynn Hutchinson (Navy) - 55.67 Mary Gill (Manhattan) - 54.76

College women's hammer throw championship:

Marie Forbes (Clemson) - 63.49 Samaria McDonald (Penn State) - 62.39 Foluke Olujide-Ajibade (Pitt) - 61.88 Emilia Kolokotroni (Harvard) - 60.41 Annika Kelly (Princeton) - 59.38

College men's hammer throw championship:

Kenneth Ikeji (Harvard) - 74.15 Christian Johnson (Duke) - 69.72 Aimar Palma Simo (Duke) - 69.39 Alex Kristeller (Manhattan) - 66.63 Christian Toro (Duke) - 65.18

College men's hammer throw College:

Nathan Williams (Stevenson) - 62.13 Brian Luciano (Binghamton) - 61.19 Emmanual Mena-Jimenez (St. Thomas Aquinas) - 59.18 Travis Roux (UConn) - 58.50 Matthew Teague (Notre Dame) - 58.44