Penn State alum Stephen Nedoroscik all smiles as he poses for selfie donning university sports jersey 

Stephen Nedoroscik was all smiles as he revisited his alma mater Penn State University. The 27-year-old double Olympic medalist shared glimpses of his visit on his Instagram profile.

Nedoroscik uploaded several photographs of his visit on his Instagram, including an appeal from one of his fans to donate for the men's gymnastics drive. He also uploaded a selfie of himself as he donned the university's jersey.

Screengrabs of Stephen Nedoroscik's Penn State University visit [Image Source : Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram]

Nedoroscik took out time from his busy schedule with the DWTS Tour [where he is the co-host] to visit the Penn State University, where he was a part of the Student Programming Association Day held at the HUB-Robeson center in the Alumni Hall. Talking about his experience at the Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik mentioned:

"Starting on pommel horse on day one is a dream...Everyone was falling in love with the men’s gymnastics team. It was a life-changing experience for me.”

Nedoroscik had joined the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2017. He represented the Penn State team from 2017 to 2020, during which he earned two gold medals in the pommel horse event in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Nedoroscik last represented the Penn State Nittany Lions at the NCAA Championships in 2019, where he earned a silver medal in the pommel horse event.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the need to promote men's gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik has been extremely vocal about the need to promote men's gymnastics. He even used his stint at the reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' to promote the cause to a large extent.

In a conversation with the YouTube channel 'Mythical Kitchen' , Nedoroscik mentioned about the apathy shown towards the men's gymnastics. In his words:

"I mean, I'm just the honored to have the platform I have and I want to use it. You know, for like, um, I just want it to use it like to grow this sport, because like since the 1980s, NCAA programs have been dropping, dropping, drop and drop. Even like recent days, like Ohio state just cut their scholarships." [20:54 onwards]

Nedoroscik also talked about how he wishes to revive the sport as much as possible.

"It's pretty insane that we have this beautiful sport where like, so many great people are a part of it and just like work their life for it. And no one's really respecting it the amount that they should. So my biggest thing is that the sport does a 180 and grow in popularity in the United States," added Nedoroscik.

Nedoroscik led the USA to a historic Olympic bronze in the men's team all-around event at the Paris Olympics after 16 years. The 26-year-old gymnast also won another bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

