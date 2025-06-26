Merritt Beason, Maisie Boesiger, and other athletes reacted as Maggie Mendelson is set to represent two Penn State teams during the 2025–26 campaign. She will compete in both women’s volleyball and basketball next season.

Maggie Mendelson began her collegiate career at the University of Nebraska, where she has competed as a dual-sport athlete in both volleyball and basketball. She later transferred to Penn State in her junior year and became a key part of the volleyball program, helping the Nittany Lions win the 2024 National Championship.

Since transferring, she has only represented the women’s volleyball team. However, starting next season, Mendelson will also join the basketball roster, once again taking on a two-sport role.

Recently, through an Instagram post in collaboration with Penn State Volleyball and Penn State Basketball, Mendelson announced that she joined the Lady Lions and will represent two Penn State teams.

“One court wasn’t enough… running it back on the hardwood 🏐➡️🏀”

This new update attracted reactions from fellow athletes from Nebraska and Penn State.

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger expressed her excitement for the announcement.

“YESSSS SO EXCITED FOR YOU”

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason also chimed in.

“MAGGGIIIIIEEEEE,” commented Beason.

Beason followed her previous comment with another note,

“YES”

Penn State alum Mac Podraza wrote:

“Oh this is fun!!!!”

Screenshot of comments (via IG/@maggie44mendelson, @pennstatevball, @pennstatewbb).

This was followed by another Instagram post from Penn State Women's Basketball (@pennstatewbb) announcing that Maggie Mendelson has officially signed with the Penn State Lady Lions.

“Maggie Mendelson: certified double threat 🤩, Welcome to the Lady Lions, @maggie44mendelson!”

Additional reactions came from former and current athletes.

Nebraska basketball player Maddie Krull added:

“Knew she wouldn’t be able to stay off the court for long!!! So excited Marge!!”

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Kendall Moriarty wrote:

“YES MAGGIE”

Penn State volleyball player Gillian Grimes commented :

“TMU MAGSSS”

Penn State volleyball player Caroline Jurevicius reacted:

“This is unreal”

Former Nebraska basketball standout Alexis Markowski wrote:

“LETS GOOO”

Screenshot of comments (via IG/@maggie44mendelson, @pennstatewbb).

At Nebraska, the Utah native was named to the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in both Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 and was selected to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Maggie Mendelson pens a message on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

On the occasion of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Maggie Mendelson shared a strong message on Instagram, encouraging young girls to keep dreaming big.

“Happy National Girls and Women in Sports day to all the little girls like me who dreamed of being in moments like this and meeting people like these.”

She has also represented the United States in both basketball and volleyball at the national level. In basketball, she played for the U16 National Team at the 2021 FIBA Americas Championship, while in volleyball, she competed for the U18 and U19 National Teams at the 2021 FIVB U18 World Championships and the 2022 U19 Pan American Cup.

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More