Penn State wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink gets engaged to girlfriend with beachside one-knee proposal

2025 NCAA 165lbs champ wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink's girlfriend, Sydney King, shared glimpses of their engagement ceremony on Saturday. Similar to Mesenbrink, King also has Penn State roots.

Ad

This comes just a couple of months after Mesenbrink's superb performance at the US Open Nationals, where he won the 74kg bracket in Las Vegas. He defeated David Carr in the finals of the event. Now, the All-American is set to start a new chapter outside of the wrestling ring.

Mesenbrink's fiancé, King, shared a few pictures of the engagement on her Instagram handle, where the wrestler can be seen proposing to his girlfriend on one knee in a white shirt, while the former can be seen in a matching colored dress in front of a beachside setting. She further penned a heartfelt message in her caption.

Ad

Trending

"For You, I’d steal the moon and the stars. All of Me to all of You," she mentioned.

Ad

Notably, Mitchell Mesenbrink also had an impressive collegiate season in 2025 that saw him clinch 165 lb titles at both the NCAA and Big Ten Championships. He defeated the IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler, Mike Caliendo, in the finals of the National Championships.

Mitchell Mesenbrink talks about his leadership role on the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team

Mitchell Mesenbrink (Image via: Getty)

Mitchell Mesenbrink recently shed light on his role as a leader at the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team. Mesenbrink has competed in two seasons for this side and finished second in 2024, along with his 165 lb title that he won this year.

Ad

In a recent interview with Penn State alum Bo Nickal, Mesenbrink said that he wants to focus on what he wants to do as a wrestler and hopes that is enough to be a leader.

"At the end of the day, we are all men, and men sometimes don't like to get told what they got to do stuff like that. I think that's why our coaches are so good at what they do; it's not like you guys can come to us... I think like not really being intent and thinking I want to be a leader now. It's just like I'm just going to do what I do, and that hopefully is leadership enough, and I think that comes from the top down," said Mesenbrink on Nickal's YouTube channel (1:08:50 onwards)

Ad

During the conversation, Mitchell Mesenbrink also remarked that the Nittany Lions program has seen several top leaders over the years, and he wants to take inspiration from them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More