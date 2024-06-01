"People acting like Dos Santos has the Olympics won"- Fans react to Karsten Warholm placing second in his 400m Hurdle season opener in Bislett

Tokyo Olympics champion and World record holder Karsten Warholm has finally opened his 400m hurdles season. Running at the Oslo Diamond League in Bislett, the Norwegian settled for second on home ground but clocked an impressive time nonetheless.

Warholm began his 2024 season at the Glasgow World Indoor Championships in March, where he took silver in the 400m race behind Belgium’s Alexander Doom. The three-time World Champion made his outdoor debut at the Trond Mohn Games, competing in the 300 hurdles, and winning with a time of 33.28.

Now, Karsten Warholm has finally opened his 400m hurdles season, competing on home ground at the Oslo Diamond League. Taking to the tracks at the Bislett Olympic Stadium, the 28-year-old clocked an impressive 46.70 but was forced to settle for second behind Alison Dos Santos. Taking to his Instagram after the race, he shared pictures from the race and wrote,

Trending

“Bislett Games is always amazing! Thanks to the people showing up to always make this so special! It was goosebumps from start to finish. Good season opener with 46.70 and a second place, but still some things to work with! Next stop European Champs in Rome”

Fans were quick to show support for the athlete in the comment section, with one follower writing,

“Second place by 0.07 and a clipped 10th hurdle and people acting like Dos Santos has the Olympics won..... cmon guys."

Via Karsten Warholm's Instagram

Another fan noted that Warholm’s time was all the more impressive give that this is his first 400mH race of the year, writing,

“Season Opener 46.70 is crazy.”

Via Karsten Warholm's Instagram

Here is how other fans reacted to the Norwegian clocking a 46.70 for second place despite tripping on the last hurdle,

“And 46.70 was a world record some time back,” one Instagram user wrote.

Via Karsten Warholm's Instagram

“Two mishaps down the final stretch added about 0.4. Take those away and would have been world lead,” another added.

Via Karsten Warholm's Instagram

“You had it until you smashed that last hurdle. Very impressive considering that! Great run!” yet another track and field enthusiast chimed in.

Via Karsten Warholm's Instagram

Karsten Warholm happy with Bislett outing despite missing out on first-place finish

Despite not being the first one to cross the finish line in Oslo, Warholm is still happy with his performance. For the Tokyo Olympic champion, this season opener gives him confidence going into the upcoming European Games.

Speaking to the media after his race, the Norwegian said that he's pleased with how his first 400mH race of the season came along.

"I am on a very good path, I went out fast and I am working on my new stride pattern, 14/14 and I was pleased with how that went today,” Warholm said (via Olympics.com).

He went on to add that he was disappointed at not being able to win but is looking ahead to competing in Rome nonetheless.

"It is only my second race of the season but I do always come to win so that is disappointing. But I am really looking forward to Rome [at next week's European Championships] which will be awesome and I can't wait.”

The European Championships are slated to be held between June 7th and June 12th in Rome, Italy. Warholm heads into the competition as the defending champion and two-time gold medalist.