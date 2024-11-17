"People are saying you can't do it, let's prove them wrong"- Stephen Nedoroscik on his ‘underdog' status after doubts about being one-event specialist

Stephen Nedoroscik's performances at the Paris Olympics continue to be the talk of the town. The double OIympic medalist recently opened up about his status before the Summer Games, and how he was determined to prove himself right.

During his appearance on 'Second Cup with Shawn & Andrew', when Nedoroscik was asked if he felt like a champion or an underdog, he replied:

"I'm definitely more of an underdog story, like definitely. Like as a single event specialist, it is very rare to have any opportunity on the USA national team. So I was essentially the first specialist to make the national team back in 2019, when I made my first national team debut. And from there, I just kind of kept pushing that boundary." [6:04 onwards]

Nedoroscik also added that his status as a specialist was not received well, and why he wanted to prove the naysayers wrong with his performance at the Olympics. He said:

"People were very turned away from that idea of having someone on the team that does only one event, and it didn't go well when I was on that world team competition. I had a pretty bad competition, so then everyone was like, 'Okay so he's definitely not making the Olympics.' And like from that moment, when I messed up at the 2022 World Championships, that's when I was like, 'All right dude, it's time to lock in, like people are saying you can't do it, like let's prove them wrong.'"

Stephen Nedoroscik contributed to the historic bronze medal performance of Team USA in the men's all around event at the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old further clinched an individual bronze medal in his favorite event, the pommel horse.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the decline of men's gymnastics in the USA

Stephen Nedoroscik in action at the Paris Olympics (Image Source : Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik has been unequivocal about the need to revive men's gymnastics in USA. On 'Mythical Kitchen' released on November 7, the 26-year-old opened up on the lack of attention towards the sport.

"I'm just honored to have the platform I have and I want to use it for to grow this sport, because like since the 1980s, NCAA programs have been dropping and dropping. Even like recent days, like Ohio state just cut their scholarships." [20:54 onwards]

Nedoroscik further mentioned the apathy shown towards the men's gymnastics in USA.

"It's pretty insane that we have this beautiful sport where so many great people are a part of it and just like work their life for it. And no one's really respecting it the amount that they should. So my biggest thing is that the sport does a 180 and grow in popularity in the United States," added Nedoroscik.

Nedoroscik had written a long post on Instagram on October 16, asking for public support towards the upcoming NCAA men's gymnastics programs. He also wrote why men's gymnastics needs more support at the NCAA collegiate level.

Stephen Nedoroscik is currently participating in the 33rd season of the Dancing with the Stars. The American gymnast has made it to the top five, and is focusing to make it to the grand finale with his dance partner Rylee Arnold.

