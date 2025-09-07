"People still love track and field regardless"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on impact of Grand Slam Track's setback on World Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has laid out her thoughts on the Grand Slam Track (GST) controversy and its possible impact on the upcoming World Athletics Championships. The series launched by Michael Johnson faced heavy criticism after reports of unpaid prize money and the cancellation of its final leg in Los Angeles.

McLaughlin-Levrone was one of GST’s major attractions, making her 2025 season debut with the circuit. She won titles in both the 400m and 400m hurdles during the first two editions and even tested herself in new events such as the 100m and 100m hurdles. Despite positive reception to the first three meets, the series ended in uncertainty when financial concerns forced the cancellation of the Los Angeles finale.

Speaking at a World Athletics media call, McLaughlin-Levrone said the setbacks should not be linked to the sport as a whole.

“I don’t think so. I think track and field is still track and field. I think the unfortunate nature of that situation is exclusive to that situation. I don’t think that at all reflects on the athletes or on our sport. I think it reflects on how that particular situation has been handled and I think people still love track and field regardless,” Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said. (via athleticsweekly)

She added that she hopes the upcoming World Championships will be an “amazing experience,” saying athletes will focus on their performances while those impacted by GST will deal with the fallout in the weeks and months ahead:

“But I do pray that the world championships is great and that we can have an amazing experience. I think athletes will focus on the worlds and then those who are affected by what's taken place will deal with that in the following weeks and months.”

In mid-August, Michael Johnson issued a detailed statement promising that prize money would be paid and confirmed the league would not return until athletes received their dues.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone targets 400m title at Worlds

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

The 400m hurdles world record holder and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will make her global debut in the 400m flat at the Tokyo World Championships. Preparing for her debut, McLaughlin-Levrone has raced the distance four times this season, opening with 50.32 in Kingston, improving to 49.69 in Miami, clocking 49.43 at the Prefontaine Classic, and recording a season-best 48.90 at the U.S. Championships in Eugene.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will face a highly competitive field in the championships, including defending champion Marileidy Paulino, 2019 world champion Salwa Eid Naser, American teammates Aaliyah Butler, and Isabella Whittaker.

