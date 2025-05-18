"People told me 'I’m just a dancer’"- Ilona Maher’s DWTS partner Alan Bersten makes honest admission after sporting feat

Ilona Maher's Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten achieved a new feat as the professional dancer blazed through the running course in Brooklyn. Bersten shared his feelings ahead of the stellar half-marathon finish.

The U.S Rugby National team star and a social media icon, Maher, was partnered with Alan Bersten in season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. The dynamic duo finished runner-up on the show, behind the winners Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

Maher's Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten accomplished a new achievement as he blazed through the finishing line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon. Bersten shared his feelings after the event, as he wrote on his Instagram:

"Still on cloud 9 after yesterday! I’m so proud of myself, I got emotional around mile 9 and found myself crying in the middle of the run. I don’t know why, I think trying something hard just for me and also putting myself in a position where I pushed myself to this extreme in a foreign environment is new to me. My whole life people have always put me in a box, told me what I can and can’t do. And people have told me ‘I’m just a dancer’. I wanted to show everyone what I already know is true. That dancers are athletes too, and you truly can do anything you put your mind to! "

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten freestyle peformance to 'Femininomenon' in the finale was applauded by the DWTS judges and fans.

Ilona Maher is a rugby sensation changing the perception of game

Earlier this year, Ilona Maher joined the Bristol Bears on a short contract. The impact of the rugby sensation was visible in the statistics of the game. Explaining the impact of Maher, the Bristol Bears women's rugby team shared on Instagram:

Maher became popular on TikTok when the athlete gave an inside perspective of an athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maher played a crucial role in bagging a podium finish at the Olympics and securing the bronze. Post Olympics, the Olympian found her way to the Dancing with the Stars stage where she dominated again with her partner Alan Bersten and became America's favourite.

