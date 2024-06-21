"Perfection" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Katie Ledecky's resurfaced video of swimming with a cup of milkshake on her head

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova is amazed with a resurfaced video of Katie Ledecky, where the Olympic champion swims with a cup of milkshake on her head. The video dates back to 2020 when the American swimmer stunned the world with her swimming ‘perfection’.

While Navratilova is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Ledecky continues to transcend the boundaries of swimming. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist is the world record holder in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Ledecky is also the former world record holder in the 400m freestyle.

In her professional career, Ledecky is still undefeated in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events. She holds a streak of 9-0 in the 800m freestyle, and over the 1500m freestyle, Ledecky has won six times without losing a single race. As she heads into Paris Olympics 2024, the 27-year-old is favorite for the two gold medals in the above events, and if she does manage to keep her streak intact, she will become the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

Eight years before Katie Ledecky won her first Olympic gold medal, Martina Navratilova also tried her luck at the 2004 Summer Olympics. While she didn't win any medal, the 67-year-old is a fan of Ledecky, and was highly impressed with a video of her swimming with a cup of milkshake on her head. She reacted to the resurfaced video on X, writing:

"Ha! Perfection:)"

Martina Navratilova cheered for Katie Ledecky during the 2016 Rio Olympics

Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Katie Ledecky was just 19-years-old at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But back then, she was being hailed as the ‘greatest athlete in the world’, with five-time Olympic Champion Garry Hall Jr. even claiming that she was better than Michael Phelps.

Just like all of the world, the 27-year-old had earned the respect from Martina Navratilova as well. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ledecky broke her own 400m freestyle world record, or as Navratilova called it, she destroyed that, swimming two seconds faster than the time she had set in 2014.

The former tennis ace was impressed with her performance, and wrote on X:

"Katie Ledecky Destroyed A Swimming World Record- go Katie!!!!"

