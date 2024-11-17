PICTURE: Jordan Burroughs previews 'Ultra' from Rudis' JB collection including inscription of his Olympic, World and NCAA victories' venues

Six-time World Champion Jordan Burroughs recently unveiled the 'Ultra,' a new addition to Rudis' JB collection, which features inscriptions commemorating his Olympic, World Championship, and NCAA gold medals and trophies. The American wrestler has been in partnership with the wrestling gear brand since 2009, and their association continues to thrive to this day.

Burroughs offered fans a sneak peek of his latest collection on Sunday, November 17, through an Instagram post. The highlight of the post was a metallic gold shoe from the collection etched with his iconic phrase, "ALL IS GOLD."

The shoe also featured the names of the cities where he achieved the major milestones of his wrestling career, including London (Olympic gold medal), Istanbul, Budapest, Las Vegas, Paris, Oslo, and Belgrade (world titles), and St. Louis and Philadelphia (NCAA Division I gold medals in 2009 and 2011, respectively).

Trending

In the second image, Burroughs showcased a collection of his most prestigious awards and medals, including his 2012 London Olympics gold medal, world championship medals, NCAA trophies, USA wrestling medals, and other significant accolades from his decorated career.

"JB Ultra. 11.23.24," Burroughs wrote in the caption.

The date "11.23.24" could potentially signify the launch date for the collection.

Burroughs participated in the 2024 World Championships in Tirana, Albania, in October. However, he had to face a shocking defeat at the hands of Iran's Mohammad Nokhodi Larimi in the quarterfinals, which led to his elimination from the competition.

"There are no guarantees in this sport" - Jordan Burroughs reflects on the harsh reality of wrestling

Jordan Burroughs at the 'Beat The Streets' Team USA Vs The World. International Exhibition Wrestling (Source: Getty)

Before his participation at the 2024 World Championships, Jordan Burroughs shared insights with his fans where he emphasized the dedication, hard work, and resilience required to reach the new heights of success in the sport. Meanwhile, he also highlighted the harsh realities that accompany such a demanding journey. Here's what he said:

"You work your butt off every single day. You never stop improving, and you listen to your coaches and push your teammates to be better themselves. You seek out challenges and avoid distractions. You fall in love with the process and show up to work every day excited for the opportunity. You operate with honor and courage in everything you do. That’s what it takes."

"There are no guarantees in this sport. Sacrifice is the price of admission, and hard work just gets you a seat at the table. Keep grinding, and you just may keep your seat long enough to earn that title," he added.

Jordan Burroughs was unable to participate in this year's Paris Olympics after losing his qualifier game to Jason Nolf during the trials held in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback