PICTURE: Simone Biles flaunts her 'cutest' boot collection after the conclusion of Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles showcased her boot collection in a recent update. The gymnast concluded her 2024 season after performing at the Gold Over America Tour.

Biles launched the second edition of the GOAT tour after the 2024 Paris Olympics to celebrate all the Olympians and this year, gymnasts from the men's team were also a part of the event. The 27-year-old first launched the GOAT after the Tokyo Olympics for the women gymnasts.

This year, the event commenced on September 16 in Oceanside, and after being performed in 30 cities, it concluded on November 3 in Detroit. The American gymnast is currently in her off-season and frequently shares her updates on social media.

She recently shared a picture of the collection of her boots, which were beautifully decorated in an aesthetic rack. This picture on her Instagram story showcased several boots in multiple colors, and Biles added a caption showcasing her love for her boots:

"I got the cutest pair of boots🤠"

Ahead of the Gold Over America Tour, Simone Biles also had a fantastic experience at the Paris Olympics, where she delivered stellar performances in almost all of the events. She won a total of four medals, of which three were gold and one was bronze.

Simone Biles opened up about winning her first gold medal in Paris after Tokyo heartbreak

In the fourth episode of Simone Biles' Netflix docuseries, the gymnast opened up about her feelings after winning her first gold medal at the Paris Olympics after her heartbreak at the Tokyo Games. This episode showcased Biles standing beside her team waiting for the final score of the floor exercise, and as soon as the score of 14.666 was displayed on the board, the entire team got emotional. Reflecting on this win, Biles said:

"Going into tonight, we did what we were supposed to, but it felt a little but different. It was super exciting. We had fun. We enjoyed each other's time out there and we just did our gymnastics." (20:00 onwards).

She added:

"I couldn't believe it, and I was just so excited. Like, did this really just happen? You almost don't want the night to go away because then you're resetting for a couple more days of competition."

Simone Biles went through various adversities during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she had to withdraw from the event, citing twisties. However, she made a strong comeback in the 2024 Summer Games, as she became the most decorated U.S. gymnast by increasing her Olympic medal tally to 11.

